September 21, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton both report notable increases in active cases and a new outbreak at an Oakville elementary school. Oakville continues to have the lowest vaccination rate in Halton Region.

Ontario has mixed numbers today: the good news is active cases are down by a large drop today, which follows three days with minimal change. The bad news is almost 100 new, active hospital patients are also being reported. The province is also preparing for the start of its proof of vaccination certificates that become law tomorrow.

Active cases in Canada are also steadily rising, with significant rises still coming from Alberta and Saskatchewan, where ICU admissions are expected to be surpass capacity before the end of the week and some doctors are calling for a new lockdown.

Active cases nationwide have more than doubled in the last mont. In the US, the Delta variant continues spreading as cumulative cases top 42 million people, and 0.2% of the country's entire population has now died from COVID-19.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Cumulative cases in Oakville have reached 6,000 people since the start of the pandemic

Active cases have their highest one-day jump in weeks

At least two cases have been confirmed at an outbreak at Oakville's Heritage Glen Public School

Oakville Town Council has approved a mandatory vaccine policy for employees, requiring all town staff to be fully vaccinate before October 31st

Summary of local vaccinations

81% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

860,610 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 923

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 20, 2021.

42 active cases - plus 5

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,010 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

68 deaths - no change

5,900 recoveries - plus 4

5,946 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

161 active cases - plus 15

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

19,275 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 36

241 deaths - no change

18,873 recoveries - plus 21

19,032 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.7% of cases

6 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

There is a large drop in active cases today after three days without noticeable change

Active hospitalizations increase by almost 100 patients today

Ontario's new proof of vaccine certificate system begins tomorrow, Sept. 22

Provincial modelling says to stay safe, a minimum 85% of Ontario's eligible population must be fully vaccinated, and possibly more

79.85% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.10 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.10% of total pop.)

At least 10.33 million people are fully vaccinated (69.82% of total pop.)

21.43 million vaccine doses administered - plus 30,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 21, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,178 active cases - minus 198

330 people hospitalized - plus 97

580,768 confirmed cases - plus 574

564,927 recovered cases - plus 764

9,663 deaths - plus 8

574,590 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

21,449 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.4%

179 people in ICU - plus 2

130 people on ventilators - plus 7

22 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 4

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,453 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

16,944 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 189

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases across Canada have more than doubled in the last month

Doctors in Saskatchewan are calling for a new lockdown in the province as ICUs are expected to exceed capacity within the week

79.73% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

28.77 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.44% of total pop.)

At least 26.46 million people are fully vaccinated (69.41% of total pop.)

55.23 million vaccine doses administered - plus 146,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

45,324 active cases - plus 575

2,221 active hospitalizations - plus 160

1.58 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.51 million recoveries - plus 1,614

27,452 deaths - plus 57

Ranked 78th in global deaths per capita at 73.01 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

42.03 million cumulative cases

672,738 deaths - plus 2,173

63.9% of people have one dose (74.7% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

54.7% are fully vaccinated (64.0% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 205.27 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

228.80 million cases - plus 508,100

4.69 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.95 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

