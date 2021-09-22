September 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash Face masks mandatory

This is the Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 coronavirus update. A second elementary school in Oakville has declared an outbreak of COVID-19, now totalling five cases confirmed from schools so far this week. The Town of Oakville, as of today, now requires proof of vaccination for recreation, culture and in-person services.

Changes in Oakville today come in tandem with Ontario's new proof of vaccination system now going into effect today, requiring a receipt for full vaccination and a valid ID to use non-essential businesses.

The province reports a large drop in active cases and a small drop in hospitalizations today, but ICU cases are rising. National active cases are also down today, with most provinces reporting a drop.

There are still large increases in Alberta and Saskatchewan, which combined is home to over half of every COVID-19 hospitalization in Canada. ICU admissions are expected to be surpass capacity before the end of the week and some doctors are calling for a new lockdown.

The death count in the United States reached 675,000 this morning, and the cumulative global death count is now at 4.7 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

81% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

861,802 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,192

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 21, 2021.

41 active cases - minus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,018 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

68 deaths - no change

5,909 recoveries - plus 9

5,955 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

3 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

155 active cases - minus 6

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19,295 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 20

241 deaths - no change

18,899 recoveries - plus 26

19,058 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.7% of cases

7 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's new proof of vaccine certificate system for non-essential businesses begins today

There is a large drop in active cases today of more than 300 cases

Hospitalizations are down today but ICU admissions are higher

Provincial modelling says to stay safe, a minimum 85% of Ontario's eligible population must be fully vaccinated, and possibly more

80.04% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.12 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.21% of total pop.)

At least 10.35 million people are fully vaccinated (69.98% of total pop.)

21.47 million vaccine doses administered - plus 40,500

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 22, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,851 active cases - minus 327

299 people hospitalized - minus 31

581,231 confirmed cases - plus 463

565,710 recovered cases - plus 783

9,670 deaths - plus 7

575,380 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

39,092 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%

187 people in ICU - plus 8

130 people on ventilators - no change

23 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,452 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

17,594 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 650

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Alberta's UCP Government is asking Ottawa for help with its "overburden" of COVID-19 patients by airlifting ICU patients to other provinces

Active cases across Canada have more than doubled in the last month

Doctors in Saskatchewan are calling for a new lockdown in the province as ICUs are expected to exceed capacity within the week

US deaths reach 675,000 and global deaths reach 4.7 million

79.94% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

28.83 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.61% of total pop.)

At least 26.47 million people are fully vaccinated (69.60% of total pop.)

55.36 million vaccine doses administered - plus 136,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

45,087 active cases - minus 237

2,279 active hospitalizations - plus 58

1.58 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.51 million recoveries - plus 1,912

27,505 deaths - plus 53

Ranked 78th in global deaths per capita at 73.01 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

42.23 million cumulative cases - plus 204,000

675,071 deaths - plus 2,343

63.9% of people have one dose (74.8% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

54.8% are fully vaccinated (64.1% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 205.27 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

229.37 million cases - plus 537,000

4.7 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.98 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

