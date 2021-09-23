September 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville adds a new case today while Halton's active cases drops again. Outbreaks continue at two Oakville public elementary schools.

The Town of Oakville, and most non-essential businesses across Ontario, now require proof of vaccination for recreation, culture and in-person services. Oakville Public Library, however, said today they will not require the proof for most services.

Both the province of Ontario and the whole of Canada have reached a key benchmark in COVID-19 vaccinations: more than 80% of both eligible populations are now fully vaccinated.

While encouraging, it's still not enough: modelling from both provincial and national Medical Officers say we need at least 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated and ideally 90% to prevent lockdowns this fall and winter.

Ontario's hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are all up today. The same is true for Alberta and Saskatchewan, though active cases nationwide are down. Total doses administered worldwide reach 6 billion.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

81% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

863,149 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,347

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 22, 2021.

42 active cases - plus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,025 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

68 deaths - no change

5,915 recoveries - plus 6

5,961 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

3 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

149 active cases - minus 6

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

19,317 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 22

241 deaths - no change

18,927 recoveries - plus 28

19,086 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases

7 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.14 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.33% of total pop.)

At least 10.37 million people are fully vaccinated (70.17% of total pop.)

21.51 million vaccine doses administered - plus 44,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 23, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,845 active cases - minus 6

307 people hospitalized - plus 8

581,908 confirmed cases - plus 676

566,386 recovered cases - plus 677

9,677 deaths - plus 7

576,063 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

37,630 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.9%

193 people in ICU - plus 6

134 people on ventilators - plus 4

26 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,455 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 3

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

17,738 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 144

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases across Canada have more than doubled in the last month, but have gone down by about 200 cases each of the last two days

Doctors in Saskatchewan are calling for a new lockdown in the province as ICUs are expected to exceed capacity within the week

A divorce court settlement is reached about a teenage girl with parents arguing if she should or shouldn't be vaccinated

Total doses administered nationwide have reached six billion (about 44% of the world's population has one or more doses)

80.09% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

28.87 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.72% of total pop.)

At least 26.59 million people are fully vaccinated (69.72% of total pop.)

55.46 million vaccine doses administered - plus 102,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

44,868 active cases - minus 219

2,337 active hospitalizations - plus 58

1.59 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.51 million recoveries - plus 1,798

27,558 deaths - plus 53

Ranked 78th in global deaths per capita at 73.01 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

42.36 million cumulative cases - plus 330,000

677,086 deaths - plus 2,015

64.0% of people have one dose (74.9% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

54.9% are fully vaccinated (64.3% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 205.27 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

229.85 million cases - plus 537,000

4.71 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.03 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

