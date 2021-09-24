September 24, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand SchoolChairs

This is the Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Another Oakville elementary school declares an outbreak of COVID-19. It's the third one this week, and the three schools have a combined eight cases just this week and counting.

Oakville's active cases are down today and Halton's are up. The Town of Oakville, and most non-essential businesses across Ontario, now require proof of vaccination for recreation, culture and in-person services.

Both the province of Ontario and the whole of Canada have reached a key benchmark in COVID-19 vaccinations: more than 80% of both eligible populations are now fully vaccinated.

Ontario announces new, increased capacity limits for sport and leisure venues that go into effect tomorrow, while the Chief Medical Officer confirms the new vaccine certificate system will stay in place until the end of winter 2022.

Ontario's hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are all up today. The same is true for Alberta and Saskatchewan, though active cases nationwide are down. Total doses administered worldwide reach 6 billion.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

864,309 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,160

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 23, 2021.

39 active cases - minus 3

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,033 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

68 deaths - no change

5,926 recoveries - plus 11

5,972 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

4 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

155 active cases - plus 6

10 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

19,346 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 29

241 deaths - no change

18,950 recoveries - plus 23

19,109 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases

8 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.16 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.45% of total pop.)

At least 10.40 million people are fully vaccinated (70.36% of total pop.)

21.56 million vaccine doses administered - plus 46,500

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 24, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,747 active cases - minus 98

308 people hospitalized - plus 1

582,635 confirmed cases - plus 727

567,200 recovered cases - plus 814

9,685 deaths - plus 8

576,885 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

36,855 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%

193 people in ICU - plus 1

134 people on ventilators - no change

28 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,455 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

17,836 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 98

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

New Brunswick re-instates a state of emergency under record new cases and hospitalizations

Doctors in Saskatchewan are calling for a new lockdown in the province as ICUs are expected to exceed capacity within the week

Active cases across Canada have more than doubled in the last month, but have gone down slightly the last three days

Total doses administered nationwide have reached six billion (about 44% of the world's population has one or more doses)

80.28% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

28.93 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.87% of total pop.)

At least 26.65 million people are fully vaccinated (69.89% of total pop.)

55.58 million vaccine doses administered - plus 117,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

44,847 active cases - minus 21

2,378 active hospitalizations - plus 42

1.59 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.52 million recoveries - plus 2,121

27,599 deaths - plus 41

Ranked 78th in global deaths per capita at 73.01 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

42.36 million cumulative cases - plus 330,000

677,086 deaths - plus 2,015

64.1% of people have one dose (74.9% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

55.1% are fully vaccinated (64.5% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 205.27 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

229.85 million cases - plus 537,000

4.71 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.03 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

