September 24, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Another Oakville elementary school declares an outbreak of COVID-19. It's the third one this week, and the three schools have a combined eight cases just this week and counting.
Oakville's active cases are down today and Halton's are up. The Town of Oakville, and most non-essential businesses across Ontario, now require proof of vaccination for recreation, culture and in-person services.
Both the province of Ontario and the whole of Canada have reached a key benchmark in COVID-19 vaccinations: more than 80% of both eligible populations are now fully vaccinated.
Ontario announces new, increased capacity limits for sport and leisure venues that go into effect tomorrow, while the Chief Medical Officer confirms the new vaccine certificate system will stay in place until the end of winter 2022.
Ontario's hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are all up today. The same is true for Alberta and Saskatchewan, though active cases nationwide are down. Total doses administered worldwide reach 6 billion.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- A third Oakville elementary school declares a COVID-19 outbreak this week: St. Gregory the Great joins River Oaks and Heritage Glen
- Oakville Public Library (OPL) will not be requiring vaccinations for visitors
- Town of Oakville now requires proof of vaccination for recreation, culture and in-person services
- A pop-up vaccination clinic will be held this Sunday in Oakville
Summary of local vaccinations
- 82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 86% have received at least one dose
- 864,309 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,160
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 23, 2021.
- 39 active cases - minus 3
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 6,033 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8
- 68 deaths - no change
- 5,926 recoveries - plus 11
- 5,972 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 4 active outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 155 active cases - plus 6
- 10 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
- 19,346 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 29
- 241 deaths - no change
- 18,950 recoveries - plus 23
- 19,109 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases
- 8 active outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's vaccine certificate system, now in effect, is confirmed to be in place until at least the end of winter
- The province has announced new capacity changes for sport and theatre venues: up to 3,000 for indoor venues and 30,000 for outdoor ones
- Active cases are down in the province this week, but active outbreaks have doubled
- Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are all up again today
- Provincial modelling says to stay safe, a minimum 85% of Ontario's eligible population must be fully vaccinated, and possibly more
- 80.47% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.16 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.45% of total pop.)
- At least 10.40 million people are fully vaccinated (70.36% of total pop.)
- 21.56 million vaccine doses administered - plus 46,500
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 24, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 5,747 active cases - minus 98
- 308 people hospitalized - plus 1
- 582,635 confirmed cases - plus 727
- 567,200 recovered cases - plus 814
- 9,685 deaths - plus 8
- 576,885 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%
- 36,855 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%
- 193 people in ICU - plus 1
- 134 people on ventilators - no change
- 28 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,455 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change
- 1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 17,836 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 98
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- New Brunswick re-instates a state of emergency under record new cases and hospitalizations
- Doctors in Saskatchewan are calling for a new lockdown in the province as ICUs are expected to exceed capacity within the week
- Active cases across Canada have more than doubled in the last month, but have gone down slightly the last three days
- Total doses administered nationwide have reached six billion (about 44% of the world's population has one or more doses)
- 80.28% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 28.93 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.87% of total pop.)
- At least 26.65 million people are fully vaccinated (69.89% of total pop.)
- 55.58 million vaccine doses administered - plus 117,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 44,847 active cases - minus 21
- 2,378 active hospitalizations - plus 42
- 1.59 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.52 million recoveries - plus 2,121
- 27,599 deaths - plus 41
- Ranked 78th in global deaths per capita at 73.01 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 42.36 million cumulative cases - plus 330,000
- 677,086 deaths - plus 2,015
- 64.1% of people have one dose (74.9% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 55.1% are fully vaccinated (64.5% of those eligible)
- Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 205.27 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 229.85 million cases - plus 537,000
- 4.71 million people have died worldwide
- At least 6.03 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
