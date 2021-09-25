September 25, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand M Painchaud 16 Mile creek Fall Colour 1

This is the Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region doesn't publish new information on weekends, but a pop-up vaccination clinic will be held in Oakville tomorrow at the Glen Abbey Community Centre.

Another Oakville elementary school declares an outbreak of COVID-19. It's the third one this week, and the three schools have a combined eight cases just this week and counting.

Ontario's active cases have gone down every day this week, and sometimes the total has decreased by more than 100 cases. Unfortunately, the number of active outbreaks has doubled in the last several days, with almost all of them coming from schools and workplaces.

Ontario announces new, increased capacity limits for sport and leisure venues that go into effect today, while the Chief Medical Officer confirms the new vaccine certificate system will stay in place until the end of winter 2022.

Doses administered globally reached six billion this week, while Canada's cumulative cases to date will almost certainly reach 1.6 million by the end of today. 70% of Canada's total population is now fully vaccinated.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

864,309 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,160

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 23, 2021.

39 active cases - minus 3

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,033 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

68 deaths - no change

5,926 recoveries - plus 11

5,972 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

4 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

155 active cases - plus 6

10 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

19,346 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 29

241 deaths - no change

18,950 recoveries - plus 23

19,109 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases

8 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.17 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.58% of total pop.)

At least 10.44 million people are fully vaccinated (70.57% of total pop.)

21.61 million vaccine doses administered - plus 47,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 25, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,583 active cases - minus 164

323 people hospitalized - plus 15

583,275 confirmed cases - plus 640

567,994 recovered cases - plus 794

9,698 deaths - plus 6

577,692 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

33,303 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.9%

178 people in ICU - minus 5

126 people on ventilators - minus 6

28 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,457 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

19,014 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 178

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Cumulative cases in Canada will total 1.6 million by the end of today

New Brunswick re-instates a state of emergency under record new cases and hospitalizations

Doctors in Saskatchewan are calling for a new lockdown in the province as ICUs are expected to

Total doses administered worldwide have reached six billion (about 44% of the world's population has one or more doses)

Cumulative cases worldwide have reached 230 million people

80.47% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.02 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.12% of total pop.)

At least 26.72 million people are fully vaccinated (70.06% of total pop.)

55.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 147,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 24, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

44,844 active cases - minus 3

2,390 active hospitalizations - plus 12

1.59 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.52 million recoveries - plus 1,794

27,630 deaths - plus 31

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 73.63 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

42.77 million cumulative cases - plus 441,000

684,884 deaths - plus 2,635

64.2% of people have one dose (75.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

55.2% are fully vaccinated (64.6% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 209.32 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

230.41 million cases - plus 562,000

4.72 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.08 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

