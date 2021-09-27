September 27, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 coronavirus update. In Oakville and Halton schools, the number of new cases is steadily increasing. Halton's Catholic schools are quicker to close classrooms, than the public board.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital continues to care for two patients. There are three fewer patients in Halton's hospitals, and Ontario recorded 186 patients, down 12. However, people requiring intensive care and ventilators increased by six and one.

Active cases in Oakville rose by four to 43, yet Halton's declined by 13 to 146. Ontario recorded a slight increase in active cases.

Halton recorded 26.4 weekly new cases per 100,000, down 5.6 percent. Ontario recorded 30.6 weekly new cases, down 9.7 percent. Currently, the rolling daily new cases per day in the province is 621, down from a peak of 747.

The following Oakville schools have reported at least one confirmed COVID-19, most of which are among students.

St. Bernadette Elementary

St. Gregory the Great Elementary

St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School

Oodenawi Public School

River Oaks Public School

Sheridan Public School

William Morden Public School

For vaccinations, Oakville is the least vaccinated community in Halton with just 81 percent of eligible Oakvilliens having had a single shot, in comparison to 86 percent of Halton's residents. Over 86 percent of Ontarians have had a signal dose, and 80.99 percent have been fully vaccinated. 87 plua percent of eligible Canadian have had the first dose, and 80 plus percent are fully vaccinated.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

868,056 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 3,682 - 3 day total

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 25, 2021.

43 active cases - plus 4

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,060 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22

68 deaths - no change

5,949 recoveries - plus 18

6,017 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

4 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

142 active cases - minus 13

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

19,421 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 75

241 deaths - no change

19,038 recoveries - plus 88

19,279 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

11 active outbreaks - plus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

8 Oakville schools are reporting cases

28 Halton schools are reporting cases and 8 schools have closed classrooms

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.19 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (86.58% of eligible pop.)

At least 10.47 million people are fully vaccinated (80.99% of eligible pop.)

26.17 million vaccine doses administered - plus 20,400

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 25, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,626 active cases - plus 35

186 people hospitalized - minus 12

584,541 confirmed cases - plus 613

569,221 recovered cases - plus 578

9,704 deaths - no change

578,925 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99%

22,633 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2%

157 people in ICU - plus 6

111 people on ventilators - plus 1

27 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,460 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

18,297 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 37

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

29.08 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.26% of total pop.)

At least 26.79 million people are fully vaccinated (70.28% of total pop.)

55.87 million vaccine doses administered - plus 68,00

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

44,974 active cases - plus 931

2,277 active hospitalizations - minua 124

1.604 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 2,105

1.532 million recoveries - plus 1,174

27,657 deaths - plus 11

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 73.68 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

42.85 million cumulative cases - plus 30,900

686,689 deaths - plus 267

64.4% of people have one dose (75.3% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

55.4% are fully vaccinated (64.8% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 209.61 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

231.7 million cases - plus 286,000

4.74 million people have died worldwide - plus 5,000

At least 6.13 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: