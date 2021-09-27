September 27, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 coronavirus update. In Oakville and Halton schools, the number of new cases is steadily increasing. Halton's Catholic schools are quicker to close classrooms, than the public board.
Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital continues to care for two patients. There are three fewer patients in Halton's hospitals, and Ontario recorded 186 patients, down 12. However, people requiring intensive care and ventilators increased by six and one.
Active cases in Oakville rose by four to 43, yet Halton's declined by 13 to 146. Ontario recorded a slight increase in active cases.
Halton recorded 26.4 weekly new cases per 100,000, down 5.6 percent. Ontario recorded 30.6 weekly new cases, down 9.7 percent. Currently, the rolling daily new cases per day in the province is 621, down from a peak of 747.
The following Oakville schools have reported at least one confirmed COVID-19, most of which are among students.
- St. Bernadette Elementary
- St. Gregory the Great Elementary
- St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School
- St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School
- Oodenawi Public School
- River Oaks Public School
- Sheridan Public School
- William Morden Public School
For vaccinations, Oakville is the least vaccinated community in Halton with just 81 percent of eligible Oakvilliens having had a single shot, in comparison to 86 percent of Halton's residents. Over 86 percent of Ontarians have had a signal dose, and 80.99 percent have been fully vaccinated. 87 plua percent of eligible Canadian have had the first dose, and 80 plus percent are fully vaccinated.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
Summary of local vaccinations
- 82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 86% have received at least one dose
- 868,056 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 3,682 - 3 day total
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 25, 2021.
- 43 active cases - plus 4
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 6,060 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 22
- 68 deaths - no change
- 5,949 recoveries - plus 18
- 6,017 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases
- 4 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 142 active cases - minus 13
- 7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 19,421 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 75
- 241 deaths - no change
- 19,038 recoveries - plus 88
- 19,279 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases
- 11 active outbreaks - plus 3
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- 8 Oakville schools are reporting cases
- 28 Halton schools are reporting cases and 8 schools have closed classrooms
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's vaccine certificate system, now in effect, is confirmed to be in place until at least the end of winter
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.19 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (86.58% of eligible pop.)
- At least 10.47 million people are fully vaccinated (80.99% of eligible pop.)
- 26.17 million vaccine doses administered - plus 20,400
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 25, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 5,626 active cases - plus 35
- 186 people hospitalized - minus 12
- 584,541 confirmed cases - plus 613
- 569,221 recovered cases - plus 578
- 9,704 deaths - no change
- 578,925 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99%
- 22,633 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2%
- 157 people in ICU - plus 6
- 111 people on ventilators - plus 1
- 27 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,460 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1
- 1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 18,297 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 37
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
Summary of national vaccinations
- 29.08 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.26% of total pop.)
- At least 26.79 million people are fully vaccinated (70.28% of total pop.)
- 55.87 million vaccine doses administered - plus 68,00
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 44,974 active cases - plus 931
- 2,277 active hospitalizations - minua 124
- 1.604 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 2,105
- 1.532 million recoveries - plus 1,174
- 27,657 deaths - plus 11
- Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 73.68 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 42.85 million cumulative cases - plus 30,900
- 686,689 deaths - plus 267
- 64.4% of people have one dose (75.3% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 55.4% are fully vaccinated (64.8% of those eligible)
- Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 209.61 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 231.7 million cases - plus 286,000
- 4.74 million people have died worldwide - plus 5,000
- At least 6.13 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
