September 28, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash Frontline Workers OTMH COVID-19

This is the Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases rise by the same increase for the second straight day. Local sport and recreation facilities have new COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Two-thirds of all outbreaks in Halton are coming from schools in both the public and Catholic boards. Nearly 30 schools have at least one case, and eight outbreaks have led to dozens of cases in the last two weeks.

Ontario's modelling today shows the spread of COVID-19 is close to the best case scenario predicted one month ago - strong evidence the vaccine certificates are working. Active cases have been consistently declining in the last week, but provincial hospitalizations increased today by more than 100 cases.

Active cases are still rising nationwide, driven by large numbers of new cases and ICU patients in Western Canada. Cases continue rising in the United Sates.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville adds four active cases for the second day in a row

Oakville's sport and recreation facilities have new health and safety guidelines

29 schools in Halton are reporting one or more cases of COVID-19

Town of Oakville now requires proof of vaccination for recreation, culture and in-person services

Summary of local vaccinations

82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

868,816 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 760

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 27, 2021.

47 active cases - plus 4

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,073 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

68 deaths - no change

5,958 recoveries - plus 9

6,026 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

4 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

143 active cases - plus 1

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19,454 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 33

242 deaths - plus 1

19,069 recoveries - plus 31

19,310 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

12 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

8 Oakville schools are reporting cases

29 Halton schools are reporting cases (including 8 closed classrooms)

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.21 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.79% of total pop.)

At least 10.49 million people are fully vaccinated (70.95% of total pop.)

21.70 million vaccine doses administered - plus 31,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 28, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,626 active cases - minus 364

315 people hospitalized - plus 117

585,007 confirmed cases - plus 466

570,030 recovered cases - plus 814

9,704 deaths - plus 9

579,734 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

23,785 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.1%

180 people in ICU - minus 4

127 people on ventilators - minus 3

26 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,461 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,502 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

18,508 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 211

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases are up nationwide, rising again after little change over the last week

Albertans are dying at over three times the average Canadian rate

Cumulative cases worldwide have reached 230 million people

80.90% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.14 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.42% of total pop.)

At least 26.86 million people are fully vaccinated (70.44% of total pop.)

56 million vaccine doses administered - plus 127,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

45,719 active cases - plus 745

2,452 active hospitalizations - plus 175

1.61 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.54 million recoveries - plus 2,132

27,729 deaths - plus 72

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 73.68 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

42.85 million cumulative cases - plus 30,900

686,689 deaths - plus 267

64.4% of people have one dose (75.3% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

55.4% are fully vaccinated (64.8% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 209.61 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

231.7 million cases - plus 286,000

4.74 million people have died worldwide - plus 5,000

At least 6.13 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: