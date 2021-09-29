September 29, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports the same increase in active cases for the third day in a row - a nearly 25% increase in the total so far this week. Five more Halton schools declare COVID-19 outbreaks, including two in Oakville, nearly doubling all outbreaks just today.

Active cases are still declining in Ontario by the hundreds; strong evidence the vaccine certificates are working. The province's COVID-19 science advisory table reported today those unvaccinated are 60 times more likely to end up in the ICU with the virus.

Hospitalizations are still increasing in most provinces across Canada. Active cases are also rising nationwide, driven mainly by large numbers of new cases and ICU patients in Western Canada. Cases continue rising in the United Sates.

NIAID via Foter.com

Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville adds four active cases for the third day in a row

Five new outbreaks open today (including two in Oakville) and all from school settings

Oakville's sport and recreation facilities have new health and safety guidelines

Town of Oakville now requires proof of vaccination for recreation, culture and in-person services

Summary of local vaccinations

82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

870,015 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,119

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 28, 2021.

51 active cases - plus 4

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,083 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

68 deaths - no change

5,964 recoveries - plus 6

6,032 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

6 active outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

141 active cases - minus 2

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19,471 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 17

242 deaths - no change

19,088 recoveries - plus 19

19,329 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

17 active outbreaks - plus 5

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

10 Oakville schools are reporting cases

32 Halton schools are reporting cases (including 9 closed classrooms)

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.22 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.89% of total pop.)

At least 10.52 million people are fully vaccinated (71.12% of total pop.)

21.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 38,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 29, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,989 active cases - minus 273

292 people hospitalized - minus 13

585,502 confirmed cases - plus 495

570,790 recovered cases - plus 760

9,723 deaths - plus 8

580,513 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%

36,404 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%

172 people in ICU - minus 8

123 people on ventilators - minus 4

25 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,465 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 4

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 1

5,228 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

18,569 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 61

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Daily deaths across the country have been their highest in six months, driven mainly by Alberta and Saskatchewan

Active cases are up nationwide this week as a whole, but down today

Albertans are dying at over three times the average Canadian rate

Cumulative cases worldwide have reached 230 million people and American cases reach 43 million

81.09% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.19 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.57% of total pop.)

At least 26.93 million people are fully vaccinated (70.61% of total pop.)

56.12 million vaccine doses administered - plus 116,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

44,117 active cases - minus 602

2,435 active hospitalizations - plus 17

1.62 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.54 million recoveries - plus 3,915

27,803 deaths - plus 74

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 73.68 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

43.05 million cumulative cases

689,534 deaths - plus 2,855

64.4% of people have one dose (75.3% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

55.8% are fully vaccinated (64.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 209.61 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

231.7 million cases - plus 286,000

4.74 million people have died worldwide - plus 5,000

At least 6.13 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

