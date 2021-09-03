September 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is the Friday, September 3, 2021 coronavirus update. As of today, 80% of all eligible residents in Halton are fully vaccinated. There was one hospital recovery, but Oakville and Halton both added more active cases today.

Ontario, meanwhile, adds more than 800 new cases for the second day in a row. The province hit a big milestone: 10 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated. Ontario's science table says we must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown later this fall.

The province is also reporting an increase in vaccine appointment bookings this week after they announced enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam warned today Canada could see up to 15,000 cases/day within weeks if vaccine rates don't increase, and cumulative deaths nationwide surpassed 27,000 people today.

1.5 million Canadians have now been infected with COVID-19. Active cases in Canada are continuing to grow at a consistently accelerating pace.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News shares Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

As of today, 80% of all eligible residents in Halton are fully vaccinated

Oakville and Halton both add active cases today

The Town of Oakville will propose mandatory vaccinations for all town employees and members of council at an upcoming meeting

Summary of local vaccinations

80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% have received at least one dose

845,084 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,392

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on September 2, 2021.

34 active cases - plus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,874 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

67 deaths - no change

5,773 recoveries - plus 4

5,840 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

Zero active outbreaks

Status in Halton

120 active cases - plus 5

11 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,803 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

238 deaths - no change

18,445 recoveries - plus 18

18,682 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

5 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× #HaltonON vaccine uptake: September 2 – 84% of residents 12+ have received at least one dose and 80% have received both doses. Get your second dose as soon as possible to gain protection sooner! Learn more about all the ways you can get vaccinated: https://t.co/bPtqUy9Z1w pic.twitter.com/4rg1N9IgKZ — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) September 3, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario has now fully vaccinated ten million people

The province reports an increase in vaccine appointment bookings this week after they announced enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22

At current rates, ICU admissions will be higher than April's third wave by the end of this month

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average is now at 731 cases/day, up from 665 one week ago

New modelling from the provincial science table says Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown this fall

77.37% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.86 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.46% of total pop.)

At least 10.01 million people are fully vaccinated (67.65% of total pop.)

20.87 million vaccine doses administered - plus 43,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,094 active cases - plus 63

326 people hospitalized - plus 6

567,878 confirmed cases - plus 807

552,248 recovered cases - plus 738

9,536 deaths - plus 6

561,784 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

28,786 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.2%

169 people in ICU - plus 7

105 people on ventilators - no change

17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,428 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 3

1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,222 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

11,319 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 325

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

28.04 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.56% of total pop.)

At least 25.59 million people are fully vaccinated (67.10% of total pop.)

53.63 million vaccine doses administered - plus 103,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

32,789 34,068 active cases - plus 1,279

1,372 active hospitalizations - plus 34

1.51 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.44 million recoveries - plus 1,495

27,001 deaths - plus 29

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 71.71 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

39.66 million cumulative cases

643,405 deaths - plus 1,730

62.2% of people have one dose (72.7% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

52.9% are fully vaccinated (61.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 194.23 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

218.94 million cases - plus 687,000

4.53 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.42 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: