September 30, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Markus Winkler/Unsplash COVID-19 Update

This is the Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports a large drop in active cases with today's high number of recoveries. The new total is the same figure it was on Tuesday, before two days of increasing cases.

Seven outbreaks have been reported at schools in Halton this week, leading to dozens of new cases. The province of Ontario is reporting a year-high 158 new cases from schools across the province today.

That, however, is the only new data coming from Ontario. No formal explanation was given why the province isn't updating COVID-19 information today, but the likely reason is a disruption in reports, like many other provinces, in observance of today's National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Ontario new modelling from the COVID-19 science advisory table says those unvaccinated are 60 times more likely to end up in the ICU with the virus. Hospitalizations are still increasing in most provinces across Canada, especially in Saskatchewan where hospital and ICU patients have tripled in the last month.

The United States approaches 700,000 dead from COVID-19 and close to 13% of the country's total population having contracted the coronavirus.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases in Oakville are way down, reversing increases from the last two days

Seven school outbreaks have opened this week (including two in Oakville)

Oakville's sport and recreation facilities have new health and safety guidelines

Town of Oakville now requires proof of vaccination for recreation, culture and in-person services

Summary of local vaccinations

82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

870,893 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 878

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 29, 2021.

43 active cases - minus 8

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,087 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

68 deaths - no change

5,976 recoveries - plus 12

6,044 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

6 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

129 active cases - minus 12

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19,488 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 17

242 deaths - no change

19,117 recoveries - plus 29

19,358 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

17 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

10 Oakville schools are reporting cases

32 Halton schools are reporting cases (including 9 closed classrooms)

Ontario COVID-19 update

New information for Ontario was not released today, likely due to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Active cases have been consistently declining and are now below 5,000 for the first time in weeks

While overall case growth is slowing, new cases are still rising in schools, causing 158 new cases today alone

The province's COVID-19 science advisory table reports those unvaccinated are 60 times more likely to end up in the ICU with the virus

New modelling is provided by Dr. Kieran Moore for the next two months in Ontario

More than 10.5 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated

81.32% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.22 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (75.89% of total pop.)

At least 10.52 million people are fully vaccinated (71.12% of total pop.)

21.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 38,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 29, 2021, as of the end of Tuesday, Sept. 27.

4,989 active cases - minus 273

292 people hospitalized - minus 13

585,502 confirmed cases - plus 495

570,790 recovered cases - plus 760

9,723 deaths - plus 8

580,513 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

36,404 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%

172 people in ICU - minus 8

123 people on ventilators - minus 4

25 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,465 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 4

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 1

5,228 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

18,569 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 61

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Today's data is limited as not every province is reporting today, observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Saskatchewan's hospital and ICU admission have tripled in less than a month

Active cases are up nationwide this week as a whole, but down today

Pfizer has asked for approval for its vaccine to use in 5-11 year olds, which could begin in the USA within weeks, but timeline for Canadian children is uncertain

Cumulative cases worldwide have reached 230 million people 4.75 million deaths

81.09% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.19 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.57% of total pop.)

At least 26.93 million people are fully vaccinated (70.61% of total pop.)

56.12 million vaccine doses administered - plus 116,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 29, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

44,338 active cases - minus 221

2,467 active hospitalizations - plus 32

1.62 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.54 million recoveries - plus 648

27,817 deaths - plus 14

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 73.68 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

43.17 million cumulative cases

691,517 deaths - plus 1,964

64.5% of people have one dose (75.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

55.5% are fully vaccinated (65.0% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 209.61 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

233.16 million cases - plus 464,000

4.77 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: