September 4, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: CDC (Unsplash)

This is the Saturday, September 4, 2021 coronavirus update. New cases in Ontario total almost 1,000 - that's the highest number since late May, more than three months ago.

As of yesterday, 80% of all eligible residents in Halton are fully vaccinated. There was one hospital recovery, but Oakville and Halton both added more active cases this week, with the daily average having risen for over a month.

Ontario's COVID-19 science table says we must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown later this fall.

Currently, 77.5% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, but the province says there's been an increase in vaccine appointment bookings after they announced COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is also warning Canada could see up to 15,000 cases/day within weeks if vaccine rates don't increase. Despite this, Canada will resume allowing fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the country without quarantine on Tuesday next week.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News shares Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton does not publish new COVID-19 data on weekends

As of yesterday, 80% of all eligible residents in Halton are fully vaccinated

Oakville and Halton both add active cases today

The Town of Oakville will propose mandatory vaccinations for all town employees and members of council at an upcoming meeting

Summary of local vaccinations

80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% have received at least one dose

845,084 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,392

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on September 2, 2021.

34 active cases - plus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,874 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

67 deaths - no change

5,773 recoveries - plus 4

5,840 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

Zero active outbreaks

Status in Halton

120 active cases - plus 5

11 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,803 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

238 deaths - no change

18,445 recoveries - plus 18

18,682 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

5 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× #HaltonON vaccine uptake: September 2 – 84% of residents 12+ have received at least one dose and 80% have received both doses. Get your second dose as soon as possible to gain protection sooner! Learn more about all the ways you can get vaccinated: https://t.co/bPtqUy9Z1w pic.twitter.com/4rg1N9IgKZ — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) September 3, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.88 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.60% of total pop.)

At least 10.03 million people are fully vaccinated (67.82% of total pop.)

20.91 million vaccine doses administered - plus 45,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,301 active cases - plus 207

309 people hospitalized - minus 17

568,822 confirmed cases - plus 944

552,976 recovered cases - plus 728

9,545 deaths - plus 9

562,521 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

26,259 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.5%

172 people in ICU - plus 3

97 people on ventilators - minus 8

18 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,429 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,222 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

11,835 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 516

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

28.08 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.64% of total pop.)

At least 25.63 million people are fully vaccinated (67.20% of total pop.)

53.71 million vaccine doses administered - plus 46,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

35,001 active cases - plus 933

1,402 active hospitalizations - plus 30

1.51 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.45 million recoveries - plus 943

27,015 deaths - plus 14

Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 71.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

39.83 million cumulative cases

644,484 deaths - plus 1,079

62.3% of people have one dose (72.9% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

53.0% are fully vaccinated (62.0% of those eligible)

Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 197.29 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

218.94 million cases - plus 687,000

4.53 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.42 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: