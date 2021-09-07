September 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand SchoolChairs

This is the Tuesday, September 7, 2021 coronavirus update. All information shows changes from the last three days, including new reports from the Labour Day weekend.

Active cases rose 30% in Oakville and 18% in Halton over the labour day weekend. In three days, Halton Region added more than 100 new cases to its total, while Oakville saw two more hospitalizations.

Ontario report some good news today: after rising on Sunday, Ontario's active cases have dropped in the last two days in a row by more than 100. Hospitalizations are also down, but ICU and ventilator patients are both up, meaning most patients being admitted for COVID-19 are staying in the hospital longer.

Ontario's COVID-19 science table says we must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown later this fall. Currently, 77.8% of those eligible are fully vaccinated.

Students across Canada go back to school today with varying protocols depending what province you live in. Canada will begin allowing fully vaccinated foreign travellers into the country today, and the USA reports its 40 millionth case of COVID-19.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

All changes are from the last three day, including all data from the Labour Day weekend

Halton adds more than 100 new cases over the weekend

Active cases rose 30% in Oakville and 18% in Halton over three days

Oakville adds two more hospitalizations

The Town of Oakville will propose mandatory vaccinations for all town employees and members of council at an special meeting next week

Summary of local vaccinations

80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

85% have received at least one dose

847,843 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 2,759

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 4, 2021.

45 active cases - plus 11

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

5,910 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36

67 deaths - no change

5,798 recoveries - plus 25

5,865 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

Zero active outbreaks

Status in Halton

144 active cases - plus 24

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,904 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 11

238 deaths - no change

18,522 recoveries - plus 77

18,720 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.0% of cases

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

After rising on Sunday, Ontario's active cases have dropped in the last two days

Hospitalizations are down, but ICU and ventilator patients are both up

COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22

New modelling from the provincial science table says Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown this fall

77.85% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.91 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.81% of total pop.)

At least 10.07 million people are fully vaccinated (68.07% of total pop.)

20.98 million vaccine doses administered - plus 35,600

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 7, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,272 active cases - minus 29

295 people hospitalized - minus 14

570,778 confirmed cases - plus 564

554,953 recovered cases - plus 688

9,553 deaths - plus 8

564,506 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

17,118 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.4%

192 people in ICU - plus 20

113 people on ventilators - plus 16

19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,435 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 6

1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,223 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 1

12,647 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 812

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

28.16 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.85% of total pop.)

At least 25.73 million people are fully vaccinated (67.49% of total pop.)

53.89 million vaccine doses administered - plus 84,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

35,442 active cases - plus 441

1,438 active hospitalizations - plus 36

1.51 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.45 million recoveries - plus 976

27,034 deaths - plus 19

Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 71.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

40.08 million cumulative cases

647,461 deaths

62.5% of people have one dose (73.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

53.2% are fully vaccinated (62.3% of those eligible)

Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 197.29 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

221.13 million cases

4.57 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.53 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

