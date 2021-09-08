September 8, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

CDC / Unsplash
This is the Wednesday, September 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have been risen sharply both in Oakville and Halton the last four days in a row, and Oakville has only two recoveries today.
But there is good news: local hospitalizations today are down at every hospital in the region. Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, as of this Friday, has announced an amendment to the Letters of Instruction for workplace safety.
Ontario has reported fewer than 600 new cases and a decline in active cases for the last three days, but testing has also been its lowest in more than a week. The province also added 80 hospitalized patients today and 16 deaths.
Nova Scotia announced today it will drop mask mandates in one week, but also begin requiring a proof of vaccination for non-essential activities on October 1, 2021. There are now just three provinces with no plans for a vaccine certificate: Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.
Cumulative cases in the USA have now surpassed 40 million - that means almost 1 in 8 Americans either have or have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases have been rising sharply both in Oakville and Halton four days in a row
- Halton Region, as of this Friday, is amending Letters of Instruction for workplace safety
- Oakville has only two new recoveries today
- Local hospitalizations are down in all four major Halton hospitals
- The Town of Oakville will propose mandatory vaccinations for all town employees and members of council at an special meeting next week
Summary of local vaccinations
- 80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 85% have received at least one dose
- 849,034 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,191
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 7, 2021.
- 53 active cases - plus 8
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 5,920 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,800 recoveries - plus 2
- 5,867 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases
- Zero active outbreaks
Status in Halton
- 155 active cases - plus 11
- 6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 18,930 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 26
- 238 deaths - no change
- 18,537 recoveries - plus 15
- 18,735 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 4 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario reports fewer than 600 new cases and a decline in active cases for the third day in a row
- The province has also, however, done fewer than 22,500 tests every day this week
- COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22
- Ontario adds 80 more hospital patients and five previously unreported deaths from earlier this year
- Latest modelling from the provincial science table says Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown this fall
- 78.01% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 10.93 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.93% of total pop.)
- At least 10.09 million people are fully vaccinated (68.21% of total pop.)
- 21.02 million vaccine doses administered - plus 38,100
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 8, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 6,040 active cases - minus 232
- 375 people hospitalized - plus 80
- 571,332 confirmed cases - plus 554
- 555,723 recovered cases - plus 770
- 9,569 deaths - plus 16
- 565,292 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%
- 21,840 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.3%
- 194 people in ICU - plus 2
- 115 people on ventilators - plus 2
- 18 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,437 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2
- 1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,223 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 13,008 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 361
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has resumed allowing fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the country without quarantine
- Nova Scotia announced today it will drop mask mandates in one week, but also begin requiring a proof of vaccination for non-essential activities
- See a list here of current vaccine and certificate/passport protocols for each province
- Cumulative cases in the USA surpass 40 million; meaning 1 in 8 Americans either have or have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began
- 77.81% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 28.21 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.98% of total pop.)
- At least 25.83 million people are fully vaccinated (67.74% of total pop.)
- 54.04 million vaccine doses administered - plus 77,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 37,229 active cases - plus 1,787
- 1,687 active hospitalizations - plus 166
- 1.52 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.46 million recoveries - plus 2,225
- 27,088 deaths - plus 54
- Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 71.99 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 40.34 million cumulative cases
- 649,299 deaths - plus 1,838
- 62.7% of people have one dose (73.3% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 53.3% are fully vaccinated (62.4% of those eligible)
- Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 197.29 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 221.64 million cases
- 4.58 million people have died worldwide
- At least 5.57 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
