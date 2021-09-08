September 8, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, September 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have been risen sharply both in Oakville and Halton the last four days in a row, and Oakville has only two recoveries today.

But there is good news: local hospitalizations today are down at every hospital in the region. Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, as of this Friday, has announced an amendment to the Letters of Instruction for workplace safety.

Ontario has reported fewer than 600 new cases and a decline in active cases for the last three days, but testing has also been its lowest in more than a week. The province also added 80 hospitalized patients today and 16 deaths.

Nova Scotia announced today it will drop mask mandates in one week, but also begin requiring a proof of vaccination for non-essential activities on October 1, 2021. There are now just three provinces with no plans for a vaccine certificate: Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

Cumulative cases in the USA have now surpassed 40 million - that means almost 1 in 8 Americans either have or have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

85% have received at least one dose

849,034 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,191

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 7, 2021.

53 active cases - plus 8

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,920 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

67 deaths - no change

5,800 recoveries - plus 2

5,867 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

Zero active outbreaks

Status in Halton

155 active cases - plus 11

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

18,930 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 26

238 deaths - no change

18,537 recoveries - plus 15

18,735 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario reports fewer than 600 new cases and a decline in active cases for the third day in a row

The province has also, however, done fewer than 22,500 tests every day this week

COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22

Ontario adds 80 more hospital patients and five previously unreported deaths from earlier this year

Latest modelling from the provincial science table says Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown this fall

78.01% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.93 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.93% of total pop.)

At least 10.09 million people are fully vaccinated (68.21% of total pop.)

21.02 million vaccine doses administered - plus 38,100

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 8, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,040 active cases - minus 232

375 people hospitalized - plus 80

571,332 confirmed cases - plus 554

555,723 recovered cases - plus 770

9,569 deaths - plus 16

565,292 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%

21,840 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.3%

194 people in ICU - plus 2

115 people on ventilators - plus 2

18 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,437 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2

1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,223 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

13,008 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 361

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada has resumed allowing fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the country without quarantine

Nova Scotia announced today it will drop mask mandates in one week, but also begin requiring a proof of vaccination for non-essential activities

See a list here of current vaccine and certificate/passport protocols for each province

Cumulative cases in the USA surpass 40 million; meaning 1 in 8 Americans either have or have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began

77.81% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

28.21 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73.98% of total pop.)

At least 25.83 million people are fully vaccinated (67.74% of total pop.)

54.04 million vaccine doses administered - plus 77,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

37,229 active cases - plus 1,787

1,687 active hospitalizations - plus 166

1.52 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.46 million recoveries - plus 2,225

27,088 deaths - plus 54

Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 71.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

40.34 million cumulative cases

649,299 deaths - plus 1,838

62.7% of people have one dose (73.3% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

53.3% are fully vaccinated (62.4% of those eligible)

Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 197.29 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

221.64 million cases

4.58 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.57 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

