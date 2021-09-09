September 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Pam Menegakis on Unsplash
This is the Thursday, September 9, 2021 coronavirus update. Three new outbreaks have been reported by Halton Region since yesterday morning, all of them at undisclosed workplaces. One of them is in Oakville.
Halton today reports a rise in active cases and adds one new death. Worst of all, fewer than 1,000 vaccine doses were administered yesterday - one of the lowest days in months, despite the Region being thousands of people away from its goal in vaccinating at least 90% of the eligible population.
After three days of decline, Ontario's active cases are up again today, though only by a small number. Now that regular testing has resumed after the long weekend, new cases today are almost 800. Hospitalizations are down provincially today.
In Alberta, their provincial health services system has warned the provincial government their hospitals are above 97% capacity and the network is close to collapse. Alberta remains one of only three provinces with no plan to implement proof of vaccination rules for non-essential business (the others are Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.)
Cumulative American deaths reached 650,000 people today, and U.S. President Joe Biden will give a speech tonight unveiling a plan to address the worsening state of COVID-19 in his country, also expected to include a vaccine mandate for all federal employees.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Three new, unnamed workplace outbreaks have been reported by Halton Region since yesterday morning - including one in Oakville
- Active cases are down in Oakville today but up in Halton, with the region also adding a new death
- Halton Region, as of this Friday, is amending Letters of Instruction for workplace safety
- Fewer than 1,000 vaccine doses were administered yesterday
- The Town of Oakville will propose mandatory vaccinations for all town employees and members of council at an special meeting next week
Summary of local vaccinations
- 80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 85% have received at least one dose
- 849,979 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 945
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 8, 2021.
- 49 active cases - minus 4
- 1 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 5,930 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,814 recoveries - plus 14
- 5,881 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 163 active cases - plus 8
- 5 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 18,930 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35
- 239 deaths - plus 1
- 18,563 recoveries - plus 26
- 18,761 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 6 active outbreaks - plus 2
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- After three days of decline, Ontario's active cases are up again today (albeit by only a small number)
- Now that regular testing has resumed after the long weekend, new cases today are almost 800
- COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22
- Hospitalizations are down by ten today, but it follows yesterday's increase of 80 patients in one day
- Latest modelling from the provincial science table says Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown this fall
- 78.17% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 10.95 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.05% of total pop.)
- At least 10.11 million people are fully vaccinated (68.35% of total pop.)
- 21.06 million vaccine doses administered - plus 38,400
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 9, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 6,056 active cases - plus 16
- 365 people hospitalized - minus 10
- 572,130 confirmed cases - plus 798
- 556,495 recovered cases - plus 772
- 9,579 deaths - plus 10
- 567,074 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%
- 29,684 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.1%
- 185 people in ICU - minus 9
- 115 people on ventilators - no change
- 19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,440 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 3
- 1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,225 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 2
- 13,303 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 295
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has resumed allowing fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the country without quarantine
- Alberta Health Services warns their provincial government the province's hospital system is close to collapse: "Things are very dire."
- See a list here of current vaccine and certificate/passport protocols for each province
- U.S. President Joe Biden will give a speech tonight unveiling a 6-point plan to address COVID-19, including a vaccine mandate for all federal employees
- Total American deaths reached 650,000 people today
- 77.97% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 28.25 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.09% of total pop.)
- At least 25.88 million people are fully vaccinated (67.88% of total pop.)
- 54.13 million vaccine doses administered - plus 86,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 37,594 active cases - plus 375
- 1,752 active hospitalizations - plus 65
- 1.53 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.46 million recoveries - plus 2,225
- 27,118 deaths - plus 30
- Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 71.99 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 40.52 million cumulative cases
- 652,480 deaths - plus 3,181
- 62.7% of people have one dose (73.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 53.4% are fully vaccinated (62.5% of those eligible)
- Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 197.29 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 222.46 million cases
- 4.59 million people have died worldwide
- At least 5.57 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: