September 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, September 9, 2021 coronavirus update. Three new outbreaks have been reported by Halton Region since yesterday morning, all of them at undisclosed workplaces. One of them is in Oakville.

Halton today reports a rise in active cases and adds one new death. Worst of all, fewer than 1,000 vaccine doses were administered yesterday - one of the lowest days in months, despite the Region being thousands of people away from its goal in vaccinating at least 90% of the eligible population.

After three days of decline, Ontario's active cases are up again today, though only by a small number. Now that regular testing has resumed after the long weekend, new cases today are almost 800. Hospitalizations are down provincially today.

In Alberta, their provincial health services system has warned the provincial government their hospitals are above 97% capacity and the network is close to collapse. Alberta remains one of only three provinces with no plan to implement proof of vaccination rules for non-essential business (the others are Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.)

Cumulative American deaths reached 650,000 people today, and U.S. President Joe Biden will give a speech tonight unveiling a plan to address the worsening state of COVID-19 in his country, also expected to include a vaccine mandate for all federal employees.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published seven days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Three new, unnamed workplace outbreaks have been reported by Halton Region since yesterday morning - including one in Oakville

Active cases are down in Oakville today but up in Halton, with the region also adding a new death

Halton Region, as of this Friday, is amending Letters of Instruction for workplace safety

Fewer than 1,000 vaccine doses were administered yesterday

The Town of Oakville will propose mandatory vaccinations for all town employees and members of council at an special meeting next week

Summary of local vaccinations

80% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

85% have received at least one dose

849,979 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 945

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on September 8, 2021.

49 active cases - minus 4

1 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,930 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

67 deaths - no change

5,814 recoveries - plus 14

5,881 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

1 active outbreak - plus 1

Status in Halton

163 active cases - plus 8

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,930 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

239 deaths - plus 1

18,563 recoveries - plus 26

18,761 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

6 active outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

After three days of decline, Ontario's active cases are up again today (albeit by only a small number)

Now that regular testing has resumed after the long weekend, new cases today are almost 800

COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for most non-essential businesses starting Wednesday, September 22

Hospitalizations are down by ten today, but it follows yesterday's increase of 80 patients in one day

Latest modelling from the provincial science table says Ontario must achieve a minimum 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and possibly more, to avoid a lockdown this fall

78.17% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.95 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.05% of total pop.)

At least 10.11 million people are fully vaccinated (68.35% of total pop.)

21.06 million vaccine doses administered - plus 38,400

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on September 9, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,056 active cases - plus 16

365 people hospitalized - minus 10

572,130 confirmed cases - plus 798

556,495 recovered cases - plus 772

9,579 deaths - plus 10

567,074 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%

29,684 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.1%

185 people in ICU - minus 9

115 people on ventilators - no change

19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,440 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 3

1,501 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,225 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 2

13,303 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 295

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

28.25 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (74.09% of total pop.)

At least 25.88 million people are fully vaccinated (67.88% of total pop.)

54.13 million vaccine doses administered - plus 86,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on September 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

37,594 active cases - plus 375

1,752 active hospitalizations - plus 65

1.53 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.46 million recoveries - plus 2,225

27,118 deaths - plus 30

Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 71.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

40.52 million cumulative cases

652,480 deaths - plus 3,181

62.7% of people have one dose (73.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

53.4% are fully vaccinated (62.5% of those eligible)

Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 197.29 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

222.46 million cases

4.59 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.57 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

