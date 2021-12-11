Several COVID-19 health measures announced in response to Omicron

× Expand Halton Region

Several announcements have been made this week both by Halton Regional Health and the Province of Ontario responding to the increase in new COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant of concern.

With so much new information coming quickly this week, Oakville News has a list below detailing the biggest and most important changes so it's as easy as possible for you to understand.

One: Booster dose availability

Halton Region has released detailed information about its upcoming bookings (starting this coming Monday, Dec. 13) of booster appointments for anyone age 50 and older.

"Following Provincial direction," said the Region, "residents 50 years of age and older (born in 1971 or earlier) can book an appointment to receive a third dose/booster of COVID-19 vaccine through Halton’s online booking system [starting Monday]. Residents are eligible six months (or 168 days) after their second dose."

To help make it easier for residents to determine when they are eligible for their third dose/booster, Halton has launched an online Third Dose Calculator. Users are prompted to select their eligibility group and the date of their second dose and are then provided with their eligibility date.

All third dose/booster appointments must be booked through Halton’s online booking system (at this link here) or by calling 311. Appointments are available at Halton Region Community Clinics located Burlington, Halton Hills, Oakville and Milton.

"With the emergence of the Omicron variant in our community, I urge all residents to be vigilant and get fully vaccinated to gain strong protection," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. "If you are eligible for a third dose, I encourage you to get it as soon as possible to gain an extra layer of protection."

Halton Region also announced this week that first and second dose appointments for adults age 18 and older will resume on a walk-in basis at all Halton vaccine clinics starting Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Two: Proof of Vaccination requirements for non-essential businesses

Ontario Legislature Building, Queens Park

In a document released to the media called "Ontario Taking Action to Protect Against Omicron Variant", representatives for the province outline the new measures coming into effect in effort to slow the spread of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario - especially those concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area.

The subheader to the release is re-iterated several times through the document: "Vaccines remain best defence against COVID-19 and variants."

Here are the measures that were announced yesterday by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health:

Ontario is delaying the lifting of proof of vaccination requirements beyond January 17, 2022, aligned with the reopening plan that stipulated that doing so "was contingent on the absence of concerning trends."

Effective January 4, 2022, the province will require the use of the enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code and the Verify Ontario app in settings where proof of vaccination is required. The QR code can be used digitally or by printing a paper copy. (Individuals can download their enhanced certificate with QR code by visiting https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.)

The verification process for medical exemptions and clinical trial exemptions will be strengthened by requiring a certificate with a QR code. Organizations and businesses that are under the provincial proof-of-vaccination system will be advised to no longer accept physician notes as of January 10, 2022.

Effective December 20, 2021, Ontario is requiring proof of vaccination for youth aged 12 to 17 years participating in organized sports at recreational facilities.

Three: New dates and deadlines for changing rules and vaccines

Lastly, two major changes were announced with updated timelines: one about when boosters are available to all adults and the other about changing capacity limits.

The first edit is from Tuesday Dec. 7 this week, when Ontario extended its pause on the lifting of capacity limits in remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required.

This means capacity limits will remain in place for food or drink establishments with dance facilities such as night clubs and wedding receptions in meeting/event spaces where there is dancing; strip clubs; sex clubs and bathhouses.

The second new timeline is Ontario announcing that all adults 18 and older in the province will be eligible to book a booster dose starting Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

Dr. Moore also said "The months ahead will require continued vigilance. That’s why Ontario has continued to take a cautious approach to public health and workplace safety measures, such as continuing to require masking in indoor public settings throughout the pandemic.

(These two changes don't include the proof of vaccination requirements extension discussed in part two of this story above.)

