Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services; SAVIS

At a university within an hour or so drive of home, a 19-year-old Oakville woman entering first year was sexually assaulted at a frosh event. From a comfortable home and stable family, the last thing she expected was that a young man she remembered from grade school in Oakville would slip a drug into her drink. She woke up the next morning somewhere she didn’t recognize. “Roofied.”

A self-aware person who understood consent and boundaries, she was riddled with guilt and shame, feeling responsible for what had happened. Shame combined with fear. Gun-shy, she withdrew. There were moments of genuine suicidal ideation.

Only after two years of counselling and support was she able to get back to school. She and her parents turned to SAVIS of Halton, a United Way-funded agency, for the counselling, education and therapy she needed.

Right in Oakville, a 17-year-old boy working at a recreation centre was befriended by a man in his 30’s. This was during a period of self-questioning around his sexual orientation. His “friend” forcibly sexually assaulted him. It was his first sexual experience. He was traumatized, confused and overcome with shame. Fortunately, his parents came to his support, and his mother called SAVIS immediately. Yet, even though charges were laid against the predator, the boy was riddled with guilt and felt so dirty he took constant showers attempting to cleanse the shame.

Counselling with SAVIS therapists saved this young man from despair and permanently emotionally crippling consequences. Today, he is in a happy and healthy partnership.

SAVIS of Halton Counselling

A woman who had separated from her husband took the brave step towards a new life by going on her first date. After what had seemed a pleasant evening, the man walked her back to her car. There, he assaulted her. She, too, turned to SAVIS for counselling and support.

These are just a few of the sexual assault and violence cases that SAVIS deals with every year. Among the thousands of calls they field each year are sex trafficking cases, where unsuspecting young people are groomed. Sexual assault knows no socio-economic or age barriers. “Nor can victims be faulted for behaviour or appearance: predators make no distinction around appearance. Blaming the victim only adds to the assault trauma,” says Silvia Samsa, Executive Director of SAVIS. Elder abuse is another problem our community is no stranger to either and is further complicated by Alzheimer’s and dementia, both in victims and perpetrators.

What SAVIS sees is likely only the tip of the iceberg. About one in every five women reports being the survivor of some form of sexual assault in surveys: it is estimated that only 10% are ever reported to the police. For the transgender population, often victimized, reporting is even less likely because of privacy concerns or fears that authorities will be dismissive. Sex trafficking, too, is hard to uncover because victims fear injury or death or reprisal against their families.

SAVIS of Halton Grooming for trafficking

Of course, once ensnared in the web they are deeply ashamed of what they have got themselves into and reluctant to tell their own families. In one recent case, a young girl was housed by her traffickers because a neighbour noticed unusual numbers of different men visiting the residence. In another, a client gave a young Oakville girl his phone to call her parents.

SAVIS of Halton Privacy assured

For victims, SAVIS is there to help you move from victim to survivor. Approaching SAVIS is 100% confidential: even if it means the police will have a harder time apprehending the predator.

In addition to highly specialized counselling, SAVIS operates two crisis housing units for those urgently experiencing exploitation and sexual abuse or other violence or abuse, and four transitional housing units for survivors needing to find their feet after leaving an abusive relationship, sometimes with children in tow.

Along with its responsive capabilities, SAVIS also works to prevent relationship abuse, physical or emotional, as well as sexual assault. As public educators, they run workshops at schools and community events, educating young people on what a healthy relationship looks like and how to extricate yourself from an unhealthy one. For older people, with United Way support, SAVIS offers education on how to manage the risk of assault, particularly for women, of living with a partner affected by dementia.

Another aspect of SAVIS is its Male Ally Network or MAN. Regardless of the gender of the victim, statistically, perpetrators are overwhelmingly male. MAN attempts to engage men and boys in the conversation around consent, privilege, and healthy masculinity.

Key messages around consent that SAVIS promotes include these:

Freely consenting at first does not imply an obligation to continue consenting: you have as much right to stop saying yes later as you did to say yes or no at the outset

A mistake does not condemn you to a life sentence: we can help you extricate yourself and have a fresh start

Even if you freely consent, if you are underage, you are a victim

SAVIS receives funding from the Provincial Government and Halton Region, but your United Way and Oakville Community Foundation donations are critical to its success. Many of us have charities we support for personal reasons. However, there is a wide variety of needs in our community. The United Way goes to great lengths to identify these needs and find and assist strong agencies with good processes to address them. United Way funds mean these agencies can spend more of their resources helping Oakville residents and less of them looking for money. As donors, we can’t know the best way to spread our donations around, but donations of all sizes from many Oakvilleans can be turned to their best effect through the United Way. And who knows when we, or someone close to us, will need help from one of these services. Our donations to the United Way ensure they will all be there for us if that day comes.