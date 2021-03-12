Sheridan receives $398K for student mental health programs

The Ontario government is providing $398,958 to help increase access to mental health and addiction services for students at Sheridan College. The funding will strengthen community partnerships, increase the number of mental health workers and programs, and immediately expand access for students to the provincial mental health and addictions system during COVID-19.

"Mental health concerns are on the rise in our post-secondary institutions," said Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford. "Post-secondary education is stressful, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated the mental health problems experienced by students."

He continues, "It is critical that funding is provided to help students get the support they need. I am pleased that Sheridan College, which continues to be a community leader, is receiving funding to strengthen mental health supports during these unprecedented times. We need students to have the resources to achieve success."

This funding is part of the province’s total investment of $26.25 million for mental health supports for postsecondary students in 2020-21. It will support more services for students on-campus and virtually and can also be used to address the needs of vulnerable and diverse groups, such as Indigenous students, LGBTQ students and students with disabilities.

"We know that college and university can be a stressful time for our students and that the COVID-19 outbreak has only increased the impact on their mental health," said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "That is why we are investing more in mental health services to better meet student needs—creating the best conditions possible for students to achieve their goals."

Providing mental health supports for postsecondary students is part of Ontario’s Roadmap to Wellness, the government’s plan to build a connected and comprehensive mental health and addiction system that ensures children, youth, and adults in Ontario receive appropriate services where and when they need them.

“The pandemic has heightened the pressure and stress Sheridan students are facing, and it is essential that we provide them with the tools they need to reach their full potential,” said Dr. Janet Morrison, Sheridan’s President and Vice Chancellor.

“We’re so grateful to the Government of Ontario for this funding, which will ensure Sheridan students have access to a range of mental health supports.”

According to the last National College Health Assessment survey of the Canadian student population (2019):