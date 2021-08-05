Sheridan students living on campus must be vaccinated

Safeguarding the health and safety of our students remains Sheridan’s top priority, particularly as we prepare to welcome more students and employees back on campus this fall.

Based on updated guidance and consultation with local public health officials, Sheridan has decided that all students living in Residence will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Similarly, students participating in varsity athletics will also need to be vaccinated.

Students who plan to live in Residence must show that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada two weeks before moving into Residence.

Partially vaccinated students will need to ensure they receive their second vaccine no later than September 17, 2021.

A similar protocol will be in place for athletes and will be communicated to these students directly. Exemptions will be made for medical or religious reasons.

This requirement supports the latest guidance from our local public health partners, which states that high vaccination rates among the student population will be critical to Ontario’s pandemic control.

Peel Public Health and Halton Public Health have recently emphasized that high two-dose vaccination coverage among students, particularly in high-density settings with common spaces such as Residences, will be necessary to prevent local outbreaks in the upcoming academic year and hopefully to allow for more opportunities for in-person activities and connection. Sheridan is taking the same approach to athletics, given the nature of their activities.

"Sheridan is mandating vaccines for students living in Residences and participating in varsity sports to ensure we continue to protect the well-being of our community, particularly in settings where physical distancing may be more difficult," says Wayne Steffler, Vice President, Finance and Administration.

"We are confident that this requirement will support the call from our public health partners for high rates of vaccination among postsecondary students and contribute to a richer on-campus experience for our students overall."

Sheridan has played a strong role in the local vaccination effort in Peel Region, hosting vaccine clinics at the Davis campus since May, together with a network of community partners, including the Region of Peel and the Government of Ontario. The college has also endorsed the Faster Together campaign to encourage all our community members to get vaccinated.

A recent survey of Sheridan students indicated that 90% plan to be vaccinated by fall.