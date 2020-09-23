Some Ontario Pharmacies start COVID Testing

× Expand Mufid Majnun on Unsplash Coronavirus Test Kit

If you were thinking of getting a Coronavirus test at an Oakville pharmacy on Friday, you'll be disappointed, according to a local pharmacist.

The Ontario government announced the expansion of Coronavirus testing to 60 pharmacies starting on Friday, September 25, 2020. Those testing sites will initially be located in the higher risk areas of Peel, Toronto, and Ottawa.

Oakville is not considered a high risk area, so it is expected our pharmacies will begin testing as the program is phased in.

"We rely on our pharmacists for our flu shots, prescriptions, and important health advice for ourselves and our families. It makes sense to engage them as key partners in delivering more COVID-19 testing," said Premier Ford. "I have to thank Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, and the independent pharmacies who have stepped up in a big way to help expand testing to more people in the province. With everyone pitching in, we are well on our way to reaching our goal of 50,000 tests a day and stopping the spread of COVID-19."

Pharmacies will choose whether or not they will administer COVID-19 tests. However, there are certain rules:

Only people who are not exhibiting symptoms and passed the screening questionnaire will be tested

Tests will be available by appointment only

Pharmacists will need to follow the same provincial testing guidance that is followed by the staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

A similar program operates in Alberta, but has had some issues, since pharmacies that administer the tests experienced a drop in sales as regular customers stayed away.

It is believed that Ontario pharmacies will open up private areas to ensure that regular customers are not in the same area as those seeking testing.

Saliva Coronavirus Testing Starting

In addition, Women's College, Mount Sinai and University Health Network―Toronto Western Hospital assessment centres will be offering saliva testing this week. More assessment centres will offer this less invasive method in the coming weeks, giving Ontarians more options to access testing for COVID-19.