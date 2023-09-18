South Oak Dental opens in Bronte

× Expand South Oak Dental Dr. Taran Sidiura

Dr. Sidiura recently held the grand opening for South Oak Dental; a brand new, digitaldental office, located at the corner of Lakeshore Rd W and Bronte Rd. He is elated to join the Oakville community and is looking forward to putting down roots in Bronte.

× Expand South Oak Dental The Front Desk

Dr. Sidiura graduated from University of New England in Maine USA, earning the honour of being inducted into, OKU Dental Honors society (top 10% of his class for academics and clinical skills). Hence, he is a strong believer in lifelong learning and isalways looking to expand his knowledge and skills, with continuing education to provide the best dental care.

× Expand South Oak Dental Cutting the ribbon!

South Oak Dental offers family, general and cosmetic dentistry to patients of all ages, including the ever-popular Invisalign treatment, as well as oral sedation services. South Oak Dental offers a very modern and relaxing environment, all while utilizing the latest dental technology. Their goal is to create a dental experience like no other, with friendly staff and a relaxing atmosphere.

× Expand South Oak Dental Ward 1 Councillor Sean Omeara

At South Oak Dental providing comprehensive and compassionate care is at the root of their values. Best of all, they offer Direct Billing to your Insurance, have 0% Financing options and are currently Accepting New Patients!! Visit us today at www.southoakdental.com or call 905-825-3330