Employee at South Oakville grocery store tests positive for COVID-19

A worker at a Southeast Oakville grocery store has tested positive for COVID-19. The company reports the worker's condition was detected yesterday, Monday, October 26, 2020.

Longo's Canada made the announcement today in a release for its location at 469 Cornwall Road.

The employee who tested positive last had a shift on Saturday, October 17, 2020, nine days before testing positive. The employee is continuing to be paid while they are at home and the store currently remains open.

“Public health officials assure us that the risk of grocery shopping remains low," the statement reads, "and we continue to partner with them to do everything possible to limit the risk to team members and guests.”

Longo's also says that all stores go through regular deep cleanings and sanitation "as needed, based on public health protocols."

President Anthony Longo also says, "Our Team Members are remarkable and we are so grateful and proud of how they continue to go above and beyond to take care of our guests and keep everyone safe during this challenging time."