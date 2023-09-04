Strawberry Beet Smoothie for a nutritious breakfast

This smoothie is such a beautiful pink colour; it’s hard to believe it’s good for you!! With strawberries, beets, celery, and some healthy fats and protein, this is one of those smoothies that will keep you satiated all morning.

You can feel good about this smoothie as it has the following health benefits:

Strawberries are powerful antioxidants that have the ability to improve cardiovascular health and regulate blood sugar levels. They are anti-inflammatory and delicious, providing this smoothie with natural sweetness and a low glycemic impact. One caution with strawberries is that they should be one of your priorities for organic purchases as they are the fruit most likely to have pesticide residues.

Beetroots contain phytonutrients that support the liver’s detoxification systems, such as betacyanin, which has potent cancer-fighting properties. The beet greens and golden beets are also nutrient-rich and are a valuable source of lutein, which is important for eye health.

Celery contains a compound called 3-n-butylphthalide (3nB) that has been studied for its effect on reducing high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart attack or stroke. This smoothie is a great way to get extra celery in your diet! You can also enjoy celery in other ways, such as:

Chopped in salads

Spread with nut or seed butter

Added to a soup, stew, or stir fry

INSTRUCTIONS

Place all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth and enjoy!

NOTES: