Southern Ontario students will stay online until January 25, 2021

× Expand Photo: CPAC

Dr. David Williams said today students in southern Ontario will not return to the classroom this coming Monday, January 11, 2021 for in-person learning amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the province.

Elementary schools in the southern part of the province (regions south of Sudbury, including Halton) will remain closed until at least Monday, January 25, 2021, which is two weeks later than the original reopening date.

In-person learning will still resume in northern Ontario for elementary and secondary students this coming Monday. Secondary students in Southern Ontario are still slated to return to in-person learning on January 25th.

The province also announced that the shutdown measures in northern Ontario will be extended until the 25th, which aligns with the potential end of the shutdown for the rest of the province.

"Returning students to school now with community transmission and positivity rates so high risks losing the hard-fought progress made in keeping schools and students safe," says a press release from the provincial government.

"The Ministry of Education will continue to act on the best advice of medical and health experts to ensure that students in Northern Ontario are able to return to school safely and, when safe to do so, students in Southern Ontario as well."

Learn more online in this release from the province of Ontario. More to come on this developing story.