Successful sugar detox strategies

A lot of people are trying to give up sugar or do a sugar-free challenge. For many, it can seem too overwhelming to think about taking this on. But while It’s not easy, it’s also not impossible. And there are numerous ways to go about it.

One place to start is by thinking about the symptoms that you want to change. Do you need to balance your blood sugar or improve your energy? Do you want to improve sleep or stress resilience? Keeping in touch with what you want to see change in your body will help you to create awareness of what problems sugar is causing for you and help you stay motivated when things get challenging (which they will).

Next, it is more motivating to think about the food and beverages you want to add or increase in your diet rather than the ones you want to remove. Here are some important ones to include.

Increase blood sugar-balancing foods so that you don’t get the blood sugar crashes that result in cravings for more sugar. The best options are protein, healthy fats, and fibre. These foods help modulate the absorption of glucose into your bloodstream so that you have even energy, feel satiated, and are less likely to crave sugary treats later in the day.

I recommend 20-30g of protein per meal. The RDA for fibre is 25g per day for women and 38g for men, and one of the best places to get it is with vegetables. I recommend 6 cups of veggies per day, two each of dark, leafy greens, colourful vegetables, and cruciferous vegetables.

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and Brussels sprouts are excellent sources of fibre and are rich in indole, a compound that helps to reduce inflammation and fat accumulation in the liver. Garlic, green tea, and turmeric are other excellent foods to include for liver health.

Dehydration can make you feel hungry, so be sure to drink plenty of water.

Finally, don’t forget to set up your environment for success. Poorly managed sleep or stress can lead to fatigue or blood sugar imbalances that can undermine your efforts. And sometimes cravings are nothing more than a habit, such as eating a sweet while watching TV. It’s critical to address stress and sleep and identify and adjust habit-related cravings when you’re trying to give up on sugar.

While it seems challenging at first as you go through sugar withdrawal symptoms, after the first week, the habits and cravings dissipate. And remember, you don’t have to be perfect to feel better.