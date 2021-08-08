Sunday Aug 8 COVID-19 update

Due to the ever-changing status of COVID-19, Oakville News has decided to return to daily updates. Sunday updates will be less substantial due to Halton Health Department not providing updates on Weekends.

For the Aug 8, 2021 update, Halton recorded 17 new cases. Halton's weekly new cases per 100,000 are 9.3 up 5.7 percent over the past two weeks. Ontario's is 9.8 new cases up 16.7 percent. Ontario recorded 423 new cases, which is the highest it has been since June 14. For most days in July, the province was reporting below 150 daily new cases.

The increase in new daily cases is not offset by recoveries, pushing the total number of active cases to 2,242, which is the highest since July 1. Since July 28, active cases in Ontario increased by over 850.

The effective reproduction number grew to 1.18 for the week ending Aug. 3, meaning every person who contracts COVID-19 will infect 1.18 more people. Positivity rates for tests hit two percent, the highest recorded since late June.

Staff at Halton hospital are treating a total of four patients, one in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Provincially 89 people were in the hospital down 49, three more people were admitted to an ICU, and five fewer required mechanical ventilation.

The province administered 46,900 vaccinations, bringing the total number of injections to 19.87 million. Over 10 million people have received one dose, and 9.3 million have received two doses.

Ontario has a population of 14.733 million, meaning that over 5 million people can still contract COVID-19. The Delta variant is confirmed to be more contagious, and it becomes more crucial for everyone eligible to be vaccinated as soon as possible.