Surge beds remain in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

The province will be investing up to $1.17 billion in 2023-24 to support bedded capacity in hospitals, which may alleviate patients waiting for extended ERs before admission.

This new funding marks an important step in converting a portion of previously one-time funded beds into permanent base funding. This transition will further enhance the ability of hospitals to address acute and post-acute care capacity needs.

Halton Healthcare, which administers Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Georgetown Hospital, will receive $15,782,600 to support the addition of 54 beds, strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The investment will enable Halton Healthcare to maintain surge beds and provide specialized services such as youth mental health inpatient beds dedicated to eating disorders at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and sustain acute care beds in Milton District Hospital.

"This infusion of net new base funding is a demonstration of the government's ongoing commitment to Halton Healthcare and the communities we serve. The much-needed funds will allow us to continue our support of the health system as a whole," commented Halton Healthcare's new president and CEO, Melissa Farrell.

MPP for Oakville North-Burlington Effie Triantafilopoulos stated, "Through this critical investment, Halton will see its healthcare infrastructure strengthened, ensuring that individuals, families, and seniors will have access to world-class medical services right here in their own backyard."

"By expanding bed capacity, Halton Healthcare Services will be able to address care capacity demands and ensure that they provide safe, quality care to their patients, families, and communities," added MPP Stephen Crawford, whose constituents are the primary users of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hosptial