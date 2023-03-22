Suspected avian influenza found in Halton

Jeremy Hynes on Unsplash

Halton Region, like many other jurisdictions across Canada, is receiving reports of dead birds with suspected avian influenza (H5N1), also known as avian or bird flu.

Avian influenza usually spreads among wild bird populations but can sometimes affect commercial poultry or other animals. Very rarely, avian influenza may spread to people; most human cases have occurred after close contact with infected poultry.

"The risk of avian flu spreading to humans is very low. Most human cases of avian flu have been traced to unprotected contact, such as not wearing gloves, protective wear, face masks, respirators or eye protection, with infected poultry or their droppings," said Dr. Joanna Oda, Halton Region’s Associate Medical Officer of Health.

"I encourage residents to follow recommended guidance to limit the spread of avian flu in Halton."

To further reduce the risk of avian influenza, Halton Region Public Health is providing the following reminders:

Avoid direct contact with wild birds and other wild animals. Observe them only from a distance, if possible.

Contact your local municipality and the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to report ill or dead birds/animals.

If contact with a dead bird or animal is unavoidable, wear gloves, place the bird/animal in a doubled plastic bag and tie it closed. Avoid contact with blood, body fluids and feces. You should then wash your hands with soap and warm water.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching any bird feeders, bird baths or any potentially contaminated areas.

Consider removing backyard bird feeders and bird baths. If they cannot be fully removed, place them as far away from family pets as possible and clean with a bleach and water solution (one part bleach to nine parts water) at least once every two weeks.

Keep family pets away from birds and fecal matter. Keep cats indoors and dogs on a leash to limit the potential for an encounter with an infected bird.

Do not attempt to rescue birds in distress, especially on any bodies of water.

If you become ill with influenza symptoms (e.g., fever, cough, sore throat) within 10 days after handling wild birds or other wildlife, see your health care provider. Inform your health care provider that you have been in contact with wildlife.

Human infections with avian influenza A(H5N1) are rare and mostly occur after close contact with infected birds or highly contaminated environments such as poultry farms or live bird markets (see "Who is most at risk").

Some infected people may not develop any symptoms at all. However, if symptoms do develop, illness can range from mild to very severe, including death. It usually takes from 1 to 5 days, and occasionally longer, for symptoms to appear after exposure.

Symptoms often start with:

cough

shortness of breath

fever, greater than 38 °C (100.4 °F)

aching muscles

headache

Other early symptoms may include:

diarrhea

runny nose

sore throat

fatigue

conjunctivitis (red eyes)

bleeding gums

In rare cases, the infection may progress quickly to:

severe respiratory illness, which can include: difficulty breathing, pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome

neurological changes (changed mental state or seizures)

In severe cases, the infection may also lead to multi-organ failure, which can include kidney and liver dysfunction and cardiac impairment, and lead to death.

Approximately half of the over 800 human cases reported around the world since 1997 (mostly in Africa and Asia), have been fatal.

