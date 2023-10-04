Sweet potato and turkey bake recipe

I have been making this recipe for family dinners for a few years now, and it never fails to disappear quickly! While it's a great way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving, it can also be enjoyed year-round using ground turkey in the recipe!

Health benefits:

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of carotenes and vitamin C, which makes them a valuable source of antioxidants for the body. They come in different varieties, such as the purple sweet potato (you can't tell from the skin) and are also known to be beneficial for improving gut flora balance and blood pressure.

Celery contains a compound called 3-n-butylphthalide (3nB) that has been studied for its effect on reducing high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart attack or stroke.

This is truly one of my favourite family gathering dishes to make. Give it a try, and let me know what you think!

DIRECTIONS