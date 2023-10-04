Sweet potato and turkey bake recipe
Making a nutritious meal of your holiday turkey leftovers
1 h 5 min
10 min
55 min
6 ×
6 cups peeled and chopped sweet potato (about 4-5 small)
4 Tbsp avocado oil (divided)
4 stalks celery, thinly chopped
2 yellow onions, chopped
1 cup leftover turkey meat, chopped (or 8oz ground turkey)
2 eggs, whisked
1 cup vegetable or chicken broth
1 apple, chopped
1 Tbsp fresh sage, or 1 tsp dried
½ cups chopped pecans
sea salt and black pepper to taste
I have been making this recipe for family dinners for a few years now, and it never fails to disappear quickly! While it's a great way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving, it can also be enjoyed year-round using ground turkey in the recipe!
Health benefits:
Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of carotenes and vitamin C, which makes them a valuable source of antioxidants for the body. They come in different varieties, such as the purple sweet potato (you can't tell from the skin) and are also known to be beneficial for improving gut flora balance and blood pressure.
Celery contains a compound called 3-n-butylphthalide (3nB) that has been studied for its effect on reducing high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart attack or stroke.
This is truly one of my favourite family gathering dishes to make. Give it a try, and let me know what you think!
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss sweet potatoes with 2 tbsp oil, sea salt, and pepper to taste. Place on parchment paper lined baking sheet and bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until tender.
- While sweet potatoes cook, add celery, onions, sea salt, and black pepper with 2 tbsp oil to a large pan and cook until tender. If using ground turkey, add it to the pan with celery and onions and saute until cooked through. If using leftover turkey, you will add it in step 3.
- When the potatoes are done, place them in a large bowl with turkey, celery & onion mixture, and all remaining ingredients except the pecans. Stir to combine, then sprinkle the top with pecans, place the mixture in a 9 x 13 glass dish, and cover with foil.
- Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees. Place the covered dish in the oven for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Serve and enjoy!