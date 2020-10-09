Three Regions in Ontario are returning to "Modified Stage 2" Measures

× Expand Photo: CPAC

Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions will begin a "modified Stage 2" of business closures following a large spike of Coronavirus infections in the regions. The new regulations will be in effect starting tomorrow, Saturday October 10 at 12:01 a.m. and remain in effect for at least 28 days.

"All trends are going in the wrong direction," said Premier Doug Ford at a news conference today, saying the pandemic has picked up speed at "an alarming rate." Ford also says that if current trends continue, hospitals could be overwhelmed with intensive-care unit placements tripling in less than a month.

The three regions under the new Stage 2 account for more than 60% of all 939 record-setting, new infections in Ontario announced today. The new rules have the support of Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, and will only apply to Toronto, Peel and Ottawa regions - for now.

There is no word if or when Halton might have new or similar rules imposed, even as cases in both Oakville and Halton set a new high today.

Here are all the businesses that will close in the above regions effective 12:01 a.m. October 10, 2020:

Indoor dine-in service for restaurants, bars and cafés

Gyms and fitness centres

Cinemas and performing arts venues

Casinos

Racing venues

Team sporting events and scrimmages

Schools, child-care centres and places of worship will remain open. Before-school and after-school programs will also be exempt from the new restrictions.

Capacity limits are also being reduced to 10 people indoors for tours, real estate open houses and meeting and event spaces effective immediately. Wedding receptions will also have new rules beginning Monday, October 13 at 12:01 a.m. with limits to 10 people indoors or 25 outdoors.

Finally, the government is also asking people in these region to only leave their homes for essential purposes. Travel to other regions in the provinces should also be limited (but there is no outright travel restriction in place.)