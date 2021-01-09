The Town of Oakville is starting online fitness classes

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

The Town of Oakville will be implementing virtual fitness classes on Zoom for people who want to stay fit during this lockdown, with classes starting this Monday, January 11, 2021. You will need to have access to a Zoom account in order to join these classes as well as a working webcam and microphone.

Once registered, the town says "you will receive an e-mail with your link to the Zoom class at least an hour before your class starts. If you have not received a Zoom invitation to the class within 30 minutes before the class has started, please check your junk mail or call 905-815-2000 in order to speak with someone about the problem."

The town also says “Registration for these virtual programs will close the day before and spaces are limited. If your plans change and you are no longer able to participate, please cancel your booking online or call 905-815-2000 so that we can accommodate waitlisted clients.”

You can sign up for these classes at https://active.oakville.ca/ and go to the “by day of the week” section on the left side and pick whichever day you would like and the certain fitness class you would like to do. If you have a Fitness Membership these classes will be offered for free.

What classes are being offered? Here are some highlights from the Fitness Schedule:

Monday

10:45 a.m. – Virtual Pilates Drop-in with Hala Hafar

5 p.m. – Virtual Zumba Drop-in with Vanessa Huaman

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. – Virtual Circuit Fitness Drop-in with Annie R.

Noon – Virtual Zumba Drop-in with Miriam Reyes Castillo

Wednesday

7:30 p.m. – Virtual Pilates Drop-in with Hala Hafar

Thursday

10:15 a.m. – Virtual Zumba Drop-in with Traciann Yacoub

7 p.m. – Virtual Drawing with Ray Culture Drop-in (Family)

Friday

10 a.m. – Virtual HITT/Bootcamp, etc. Drop-in with (TBC) Steph

With these virtual classes, people can stay active and fit during these troubling and unknowing times.