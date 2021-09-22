Town of Oakville implements COVID-19 vaccination certificate program

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 6 Oakville Town Hall

In accordance with provincial requirements, the Town of Oakville is implementing a proof of vaccination program at town facilities. Starting today, Sept. 22, the town’s program will require that anyone 12 years of age or older provide proof of identification and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (or medical exemption) prior to entering or accessing any of the following:

Indoor use of recreation and culture facilities, including arenas, community centres, pools, senior centres, the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, and Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

ServiceOakville counter at Town Hall

The provincial regulation requires that access to recreation and culture facilities is limited to individuals who are fully vaccinated, with some exemptions. These regulations are a baseline requirement and organizations have the authority to go beyond these requirements to strengthen regulations in the interest of public and worker safety.

The town has taken steps to provide additional protection to the community and its employees by requiring anyone 12 years of age or older, including those aged 12-17, to be fully vaccinated to enter town recreation and culture facilities and Town Hall, regardless of their purpose for attending.

This decision was made in consultation with the town’s indoor sport user groups while aligning with the town’s COVID-19 vaccination policy and public health recommendations that Ontarians aged 12 and older be vaccinated.

Individuals who do not show proof of full vaccination will not be permitted to enter or participate in indoor programming at impacted facilities unless they are under 12 years of age or have a medical exemption (the individual must show a doctor’s note and ID to gain entry).

Appointments for marriage licenses and ceremonies that have already been pre-booked will also not require proof of full vaccination, however any new appointments for marriage licences and ceremonies will be required. Learn more on our Proof of Vaccination page.

Members of the public can print or download their vaccination receipt from the provincial booking portal or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Prior to entering a recreation and culture facility or other impacted town facilities, all visitors must complete a COVID-19 self-assessment and show proof of vaccination along with ID.

Once indoors, all health and safety guidelines, and protocols must be followed including maintaining physical distancing and wearing a mask. Respectful behaviour is also expected towards all visitors, staff and volunteers in accordance with the town’s Rzone Procedure.

Residents are encouraged to visit oakville.ca to access a variety of town services online. For inquiries, contact ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601 or [email protected].

Visit the town’s COVID-19 page for further details and read the frequently asked questions.