Two more pop-up vaccine clinics coming to Oakville

× Expand Pfizer

Halton Region announced today that the Province of Ontario will be holding two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week and next in Oakville.

These clinics will offer first and second dose appointments of the Pfizer vaccine to Halton residents 12 years of age and older. Residents are able to book appointments at these clinics through Halton’s online booking system.

The Provincial Pop-up clinics will take place at the following locations, dates and times:

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School, 124 Dorval Drive, Oakville

Wednesday, July 14 & Thursday July 15, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School, 2420 Sixth Line, Oakville

Saturday, July 24 & Sunday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Residents who received Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca as their first dose can book an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine for their second dose at these Provincial Pop-up clinics, provided they meet the minimum dose interval requirement.

"We are pleased to offer more convenient options for our residents to get their first and second COVID-19 doses," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "As we receive more supply, we will continue to open up more appointments to get everyone in our community fully vaccinated as quickly as possible."

In addition to Oakville's two pop-up clinics, a third one will be held this weekend at Craig Kielburger Secondary School in Milton, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.

With vaccine supply increasing a ninth permanent clinic will also open in Milton on Monday, July 26 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary School.

"Our top priority is to get as many people in our community vaccinated as quickly as possible, and these additional clinics will help more residents get their COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health.

"Receiving all the required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine series is a critical part of protecting you, your family and our community from COVID-19 and variants of concern. The more residents that get vaccinated, the closer we get to achieving community protection and getting back to normal."

All residents 12 years of age and older are strongly encouraged to get two doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. First and second dose appointments can be booked at:

Please note: Residents do not need to book an appointment or go to the same clinic for their first and second dose appointments.

More information about vaccines and the new pop-up clinics is available online directly on Halton's website.