Two new long-term care homes coming to North Oakville

× Expand Province of Ontario Minister Rod Phillips announcing two new long-term care homes in Oakville, with Effie Triantafilopoulos, Stephen Crawford and Rob Burton.

The province of Ontario has announced two new long-term care homes that will be built in Oakville, close to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Both homes are "expected to be open by 2025" and the plans call for 640 spaces for new residents.

The joint announcement was made today at the Oakville site by Minister of Long-term Care Rod Phillips. Also in attendance was Oakville Mayor Rob Burton and both Oakville MPPs Effie Triantafilopoulos (MPP for Oakville North—Burlington) and Stephen Crawford (MPP for Oakville).

Ontario says development for the new homes are possible through their "initiative to sell unused government land on the condition that a portion of the site be used for long-term care."

The province has signed a conditional agreement of purchase and sale with Schlegel Villages Inc. for 2165 Dundas Street West in Oakville - an address adjacent to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. A press release says the sale of this surplus government land is expected to be finalized in early 2022.

"Building new homes like the two that will be built on this site, is a key part of our [the Ontario government's] plan,” said Minister Phillips. "Our government’s initiative to sell unused provincial lands will allow more seniors to stay in their community, close to family and friends, while getting the care they need."

"Our community is thankful for the province’s commitment to long-term care in our town," said Rob Burton, Mayor of Oakville. "For many years there has been a growing need for long-term care in Oakville to support our aging and diverse population. The long-term care beds in North Oakville will lower the wait time for patients that need a more permanent home and will also free up hospital beds for acute patients."

No specifics on the allotment of the 640 anticipated beds between the buildings has been shared, nor whether both buildings will share the announced Dundas Street West address.

Another detail of note is the new homes will offer "culturally appropriate services to members of the Hindu and Sikh communities," though no further details on what those services will be were mentioned.

"The Ontario government recognizes the local need in Oakville to build new long-term care homes," said MPP Crawford. "These two homes being developed are a positive step towards decreasing the growing long-term care waitlist and ensuring quality care for up to 640 people. In the process, more jobs will be created to support the residents."

MPP Triantafilopoulos, who is also Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care, added, "These new beds our government is building are part of our plan to fix long-term care and help seniors remain close to their loved ones in our community."

A spokesperson for the province says that as of May 2021, more than 38,000 people were on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed in Ontario. The same source says the median wait time for applicants to be placed in long-term care is 171 days; about five and a half months.

The province boldly claims their "transformative vision for fixing long-term care means every resident can experience the best possible quality of life, supported by safe, high-quality care."

More information on today's announcement is available directly from the province.