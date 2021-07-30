Two travellers falsifying COVID-19 information fined $19,700 each

During the week of July 18, two travellers arrived at Toronto's Pearson International Airport who had provided false COVID-19 vaccination status and pre-departure tests. After learning they had provided false information, officers instructed the travellers to be tested and quarantine. They ignored those public health directives. As a result, they were each fined $19,700.

On July 5, 2021, the Government of Canada expanded some exemptions for fully vaccinated travellers who are currently eligible to enter Canada, which allowed the easing of quarantine and testing requirements. But before a traveller would be eligible, they must meet all criteria, including the electronic submission of their proof of vaccination documentation into ArriveCAN before arrival.

Canadian law states that all travellers arriving in Canada must respond truthfully to all questions. If they provide false information and/or documents to a Government official upon entry to Canada, an officer may fine and/or criminally charge the traveller.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) works closely with domestic and international partners to detect and intercept fraudulent documents. The CBSA also works with PHAC to ensure only valid proof of vaccine documents are accepted.

Travellers violating any quarantine or isolation instructions provided by a screening officer or quarantine officer when entering Canada are offences under the Quarantine Act. They could lead to a $5,000 fine for each day of non-compliance or each offence committed. Officers can issue more severe penalties, including six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines.

For all travellers coming to Canada, it is essential to be informed and to plan. Travellers must ensure they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all of the mandatory requirements.

The Government of Canada continues to investigate reported incidents reported. Officers will not hesitate to enforce the rules to protect the health of Canadians from the further spread of COVID-19 and its variants of concern.