Unvaccinated high school students may be suspended

Halton Region Public Health urges parents and guardians of students in grades 9 to 12 to ensure that their children's routine vaccinations are up-to-date and to report their records to Public Health.

This measure is crucial to protect against various diseases, including measles, chickenpox, polio, and other viruses, significantly reduced in Canada thanks to the availability of safe and effective vaccines.

In Ontario, there were no reports of polio, 14 cases of measles, and 415 cases of chickenpox in 2019. Since vaccines were implemented, the incidence of measles has dropped from 373 cases per 100,000 to 0.2 cases, Polio cases dropped from 17.5 to 0, and chickenpox cases dropped from 213 to 2, according to Health Canada's Vaccine Preventable Disease: Surveillance Report 2019.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's essential to ensure that students haven't fallen behind on their regular vaccinations.

Routine childhood vaccinations play a vital role in safeguarding children's health and preventing the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students may have fallen behind on their regular vaccinations," stated Halton Region's Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deepika Lobo.

"Please ensure your children have up-to-date immunizations and are protected, and remember to notify Halton Region Public Health after every vaccine they receive."

Enforcing Ontario's Immunization Requirements

Halton Region Public Health enforces Ontario's Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA), which mandates that students receive routine immunizations. Compliance with these requirements is critical to halt the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases.

This school year, students in grades 9 to 12 risk suspension from school in early 2024 if their immunization records are not up-to-date. Therefore, families need to confirm that their children have received all necessary doses to protect against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, meningococcal disease, pertussis (whooping cough), and varicella (chickenpox) for children born in 2010 or later.

Getting Vaccinated

Parents and guardians have multiple options to ensure their children receive the required vaccinations:

Request immunization from their primary healthcare provider

Visit a walk-in clinic

To further facilitate access to vaccinations, community clinics are being planned for October, November, and December 2023, as well as early 2024.

Families are encouraged to monitor the school-based immunizations page for updates on community clinic dates and appointments.

Reporting Immunization Records

Halton Region Public Health provides various channels for parents and guardians to report their child's immunization records:

Utilize Halton's reporting system available at halton.ca/immunize

Call 311 for assistance

Mail or drop off records at the Halton Regional Centre located at 1151 Bronte Road, Oakville, L6M 3L1

These reporting methods ensure that immunization records are accurately maintained, contributing to the overall health and safety of the community.