UPDATE: COVID-19 VOC Exposure: Oliver’s Steakhouse, Oakville

Further to our investigation, Halton Region Public Health has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of staff infected to seven. As a result, Halton Region Public Health is extending the exposure period to up to and including Thursday, March 18.

Halton Region Public Health asks all patrons who dined at Oliver’s Steakhouse between March 8 and March 18 to self-isolate for 14 days after their visit, and to get tested for COVID-19.

All seven confirmed cases are of a variant of concern. While Halton Region Public Health’s investigation and case and contact management is ongoing, it is estimated that the total number of people exposed during this time is more than 200.

March 19, 2021: Halton Region Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Oliver’s Steakhouse Restaurant located at 141 Lakeshore Rd E, Oakville. Patrons who dined at the restaurant between March 8 and March 13 have been exposed to a COVID-19 variant of concern.

While Public Health is attempting to call these patrons, this effort may take some time. In the interest of time, we are asking all such patrons to self-isolate for 14 days after their visit to the restaurant, and to get tested for COVID-19. Patrons can call 311 for more information.

As COVID-19 and COVID-19 variants continue to circulate in the community, Halton Region Public Health is stressing the important role that Halton residents play in supporting contact tracing efforts, following public health direction and reducing virus spread.

For more information on COVID-19, including instructions on how to self-isolate and how to seek testing, please visit our COVID-19 Information and Guidance page via halton.ca/COVID19.