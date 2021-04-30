Vaccine appointments for Halton residents 50+ who cannot work from home open May 3

× Expand Halton Region

Starting this coming Monday, May 3, 2021, Halton residents who are 50 years of age and older (born in or before 1971) and cannot work from home can book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

"We are pleased to be able to offer more appointments to priority populations," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "We continue to follow the Province’s direction on prioritization and our ability to keep opening appointments to more residents is reliant on ongoing and dependable vaccine supply from the Provincial and Federal Governments."

"Our clinics are ready for more supply," he continues, adding, "we have the capacity to double the amount of people we vaccinate each day."

Halton Region continues to follow provincial direction on prioritization and does not have the authority to grant exceptions. Residents who are 40 years of age and older are also encouraged to book an appointment at multiple participating pharmacies in Halton for the AstraZeneca vaccine. This vaccine is safe and effective, and another way to gain protection from severe illness and complications from COVID-19.

"The more people we vaccinate each and every day, the closer we get to returning to normal," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health.

"We have six clinics operating seven days a week and participating pharmacies continue to offer appointments to those 40 and older. Please get the vaccine when it is your turn - the best vaccine option is the first one available to you."

Important Information & Instructions:

On Monday, May 3 , Halton residents 50 years of age and older (born in or before 1971) who cannot work from home can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Halton’s online booking system.

, Halton residents 50 years of age and older (born in or before 1971) who cannot work from home can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Halton’s online booking system. While booking online is the fastest way to schedule an appointment, residents can also call 311 if they require booking support. Residents who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine are asked not to call 311 or visit the online booking system to ensure eligible residents have access.

Vaccinations at Halton’s clinics are by appointment only (no walk-ins) and must be booked through Halton Region’s online system or through 311. Please do not contact clinics directly. Bookings for Halton residents are not available through the Provincial booking system; residents who access the Provincial booking system will be guided back to Halton’s system.

**Note: Vaccinations at a participating pharmacy are by appointment only (no walk-ins) and must be booked directly through the pharmacy. Please do not call 311 for pharmacy appointments. If you are 40 or older, please visit ontario.ca/PharmacyCovidVaccine to find a location and information on how to book.

Eligible residents can book appointments at any one of Halton’s six COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics located in Burlington (including Joseph Brant Hospital), Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville (including Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital). Residents are reminded that parking is free at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Joseph Brant Hospital for those with scheduled appointments at these clinics.

Residents who have already scheduled an appointment for vaccination through Halton Region can verify/check their appointment details or reschedule first dose appointments.

Halton Region is reminding residents that have booked appointments at a Halton Vaccination Clinic and have been able to find earlier first and second dose appointments (for example, through a pharmacy) to please remember to cancel their appointments by calling 311 at least 24 hours in advance, so that someone else who is eligible can get the vaccine.

**Please note: Cancelling appointments is only for those who have not received their first dose yet and changing second dose appointments cannot be easily accommodated. Residents who have had their first dose are strongly encouraged to keep their second dose appointment, unless for extraordinary circumstances (for example, work schedules that cannot be rearranged, conflicting specialist appointments). Rescheduling second doses remains dependent on vaccine supply and appointment availability.

All appointments are contingent on the availability of vaccine supply.

To maintain physical distancing and safety measures, please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment (not earlier) and remember to wear a non-medical mask.

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including who is currently eligible and how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.