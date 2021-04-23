Vaccine questions answered with Dr. Hamidah Meghani

NIAID via Foter.com - CC BY Vaccine

The following article is a direct statement made by Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, answering common questions about COVID-19​ vaccines.

We are well into phase two of the provincial vaccination plan and making significant progress in our vaccination efforts in Halton. I'd like to take a few moments to address some of the questions we've received about COVID-19 vaccines.

The honest answer is the best vaccine is the one you are offered first," says Meghani. All of our current vaccines were authorized by Health Canada after thorough and independent reviews determined that they met stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements. All are safe and effective in protecting you, your family and our community from COVID-19. They all prevent severe disease and death."

There have been reports of a very rare blood clot side effect following the administration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine; most of the cases reported have occurred in younger women within two weeks of vaccination.

Serious side effects, such as blood clotting, are very rare. Your chances of getting a blood clot with a COVID-19 infection are 2500 times higher than if you got the AstraZeneca vaccine. The overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19 greatly outweigh the risks of rare side effects.

My own parents received the AstraZeneca vaccine recently and I'm relieved to know that they will soon be protected against COVID-19. In fact, more than 10,000 Halton residents have already received this vaccine, and I urge you to join them if you are eligible at this time.

Like all vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects. Although not everyone experiences them, the most commonly reported side effects include pain, redness or swelling at the injection site and sometimes mild body aches and fever.

These side effects are mostly a good thing. Vaccines are supposed to trigger an immune response - that's how you know the vaccine is working. Experiencing no side effects doesn't mean the vaccine is ineffective; it means everyone responds differently. Again, serious side effects are extremely rare.

Studies show that all of the approved vaccines work very well to protect people from becoming sick and all are highly effective at preventing hospitalization. While still being studied, the approved vaccines also appear to provide protection against the variants of concern. Health Canada continues to monitor the effectiveness of all COVID-19 vaccines.

At this time, we can't choose vaccines.

Supply is limited and we are dependent on what we receive regionally. That said, all vaccines approved in Canada are effective at preventing serious covenanting illness. If people start shopping for a particular vaccine, it will take longer to get everyone vaccinated and longer for all of us to get back to normal.

All of the vaccines available are excellent vaccines that protect us from severe illness or complications from the COVID-19 virus, and when a large percentage of the population becomes immune the spread of the virus will slow down and may stop.

There may be a time in the future when vaccine choice becomes available, but that time is not now. When your turn comes, please take the vaccine you are offered. The vaccine offered first will be the one that will protect you and our community the best.

The best shot is the first shot. The bottom line is get vaccinated as soon as you can, when it's your turn and with whichever vaccine is offered.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine safety by visiting halton.ca/covidvaccines. Stay informed, stay safe, and as always, please be kind to one another.

You can watch the full video update with Dr. Meghani from Halton Region online:

Book your COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Halton Region directly on the website here.