Vanessa Jones receives first COVID-19 vaccine in Oakville

Halton Healthcare is pleased to announce that the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination was administered in Halton Region today.

The first vaccination was received by Vanessa Jones, who works with vulnerable seniors at Northridge Long-Term Care Home in Oakville.

When asked why she was getting the vaccine, Vanessa said “I’m doing it for the seniors and all the people I love.”

The vaccine was administered by Sandra Nocent, a registered nurse at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH).

The Government of Ontario has identified certain priority groups of people to be vaccinated first. This includes health care workers from long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and additional congregate settings that care for seniors.

Halton Healthcare is working with Halton Region Public Health and Joseph Brant Hospital to identify individuals to receive the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at OTMH is currently the only location in the region of Halton.

“We feel very privileged and proud to have been selected to set-up the first COVID-19 vaccination centre in Halton region and to provide this important inoculation to eligible health care workers. Everyone has been working so hard in the fight against COVID-19, to actually be administering first doses of this vaccine is truly remarkable. While news of the vaccine starting to be administered is exciting, it is important that we remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following all public health guidelines,” stated Denise Hardenne, President & CEO, Halton Healthcare.