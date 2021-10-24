Do you get vertigo by turning in bed? There is help

You wake up in the morning and roll onto your side to check the time, and BOOM – the room is spinning, you’re disoriented and nauseous. You start sweating and panicking. The feeling subsides, and you are left clutching your bedsheets, wondering if you’re OK …

Dizziness/Vertigo, Severe Weakness, Numbness, Double-Vision... Severe weakness Numbness Double-vision Constant, worsening dizziness/vertigo

This is a typical story of someone experiencing “Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo” (BPPV). Some go straight to the ER thinking the worst; “I’ve had a stroke or a heart attack”, only to be sent home with the vague diagnosis of ‘vertigo’ and maybe a medication to help with the symptoms.

Some may be advised in the ER that it looks like BPPV and to seek a vestibular therapist for treatment or to check the internet for unreliable instructions on how to do the Epley Maneuver at home.

Over the next few days, they may feel a little off while going about their day, but certain head movements will give a brief sense of that spinning sensation. Then when their head hits that pillow at night – > the merry-go-round returns!

What on Earth is causing this?

Tiny calcium carbonate crystals have found their way into the canals of the inner ear.

have found their way into the canals of the inner ear. These canals are filled with a fluid that helps your brain sense head tilts and turns.

Head movement causes the crystals to push and pull the fluid faster than normal.

This completely confuses your brain since the messages about head tilts and turns are no longer in sync with what the opposite ear senses. This mismatch of information to the brain results in the sensation of vertigo.

How do I know it’s these ‘crystals’ and not something else like a stroke?

The hallmark of BPPV is that it is positional. You will experience the sensation in a predictable position for a predictable amount of time (usually less than a minute). Other more urgent causes of vertigo such as a stroke, a tumour, or multiple sclerosis will often not follow this pattern and may be accompanied by other Red Flags such as:

Severe weakness

Numbness

Double-vision

Constant, worsening dizziness/vertigo

If you are concerned you may have a serious medical emergency, ALWAYS consult a physician first, be it the emergency room at one of Oakville’s excellent hospitals or your family doctor.

What do I do about it?

BPPV is treated by performing precise repositioning maneuvers which use gravity to flush the misplaced crystals out. The maneuvers can be performed by specially trained physiotherapists or on your own at home.

The key to success is to choose the correct maneuver and perform it on the proper side for your specific symptoms. A vestibular physiotherapist can perform certain tests and movements to help figure out which side and which maneuver will work best to flush out those crystals and eliminate the vertigo sensation. Relief can be immediate and one to three sessions is often all it takes.

--- About the Vertigo Therapist:

The Vertigo Therapist The Vertigo Therapist Logo

The Vertigo Therapist is a fully virtual vestibular therapy service serving people with dizziness and vertigo across Ontario. Their team can effectively assess and treat someone suffering from vertigo using a secure online video conference platform wherever they may be.

Their team not only treats BPPV but a multitude of other vestibular conditions such as Vestibular Neuritis, Vestibular Migraine and Meniere’s Disease. Because vertigo and dizziness are the main symptoms that they treat, the therapists at The Vertigo Therapist have the expertise to do amazing things for people suffering from these debilitating symptoms – whether it has been 2 days or 20 years since the onset!

Book a free 15-minute phone consultation to talk directly to a therapist about your symptoms and find out if virtual vestibular therapy can get you relief. Booking can be made right on their website – thevertigotherapist.com.