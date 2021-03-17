Voluntary COVID-19 rapid testing expanding in the workplace

It easier for businesses to test for COVID-19 in the workplace by providing guidance to employees who want to self-swab for a rapid antigen point-of-care test on a voluntary basis under the supervision of a trained individual. Based on the success of the initial deployment of rapid antigen testing, the program is expanding to including first responders, emergency medical services, trucking and transportation, wastewater management, and post-secondary institutions.

Rapid antigen testing can provide an additional layer of safety in workplaces and provide reassurance to employers and employees alike. By clinically endorsing supervised, voluntary self-swabbing for asymptomatic individuals, Ontario is helping businesses reduce the administrative costs of using antigen tests by allowing staff to consider the option of taking their own swabs under the supervision of a trained individual.

The province has also removed regulatory barriers governing the use of COVID-19 tests that are approved by Health Canada for point-of-care use to make it easier for organizations to offer onsite testing and support a safe return to work.

Although point-of-care rapid test devices currently deployed in Ontario are easy to use, their safe and appropriate usage is supported through additional clinical and public health protocols outlined in the updated provincial testing guidance and training materials and webinars that are freely available.

Individuals who test positive through rapid antigen tests still need to take a confirmatory lab-based PCR test at an assessment centre or participating community lab.

Initially launched in November 2020 as a pilot, the Provincial Antigen Screening Program deployed rapid antigen point-of-care tests to essential workplaces and sectors in order to quickly identify and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ontario has since expanded the Program to provincial scale and has deployed over three million rapid antigen point-of-care tests to priority sectors to date, including but not limited to long-term care and retirement homes, congregate care settings such as adult correctional facilities, and essential industries such as food processing, manufacturing, and construction sites.

Rapid antigen point-of-care tests have also been deployed to support asymptomatic testing of staff and students in schools across the province to support safe reopening.

As the Provincial Antigen Screening Program continues to expand in the coming weeks, it will see the deployment of over one million tests per week across these and other priority sectors.

Anyone who falls within the current Provincial Testing Guidance should continue to seek publicly funded laboratory-based testing, available at participating pharmacies, specimen collection centres, and assessment centres. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or been exposed, you should get tested at an assessment centre or participating specimen collection centre, including mobile and temporary sites.

About Rapid Antigen Tests

From the Ontario government's website it states:

Rapid antigen tests detect certain proteins in the virus to confirm if it is present. A sample is collected using a swab in the nose and/or throat or nasopharynx (behind your nose and above the back of your throat).

On average, results from your rapid antigen test will be ready between 15 and 20 minutes.