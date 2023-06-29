Revive nature connection with Walk and Talk therapy

UnSplash

In a world ridden with rising levels of anxiety, depression, and stress, many of you may seek mental health support or evidence-based clinical treatment.

And research shows that time spent in nature has immense psychological benefits-- reduction in stress, irritability, depression and anxiety to improving physiological health, you name it!

If you are slightly intrigued by now, how about exploring a tad more about Walk and Talk therapy--the newest form of ecotherapy offered more and more by counsellors these days?

Oakville's Counselling & CO will launch its Walk & Talk therapy this month. Founder & Clinical Director Jodi Rouah shared, "I, myself, find such peace in nature, and this, combined with the movement of walking, helps to regulate my nervous system and increases my capacity for openness and calm.

"This beautiful pairing is the exact formula that promotes growth and change during the therapeutic process of Walk & Talk therapy."

She also pointed out that adolescents and teens seem to appreciate walking alongside the therapist and talking rather than sitting face-to-face in a more traditional office setting.

Walk & Talk therapy is rooted in "a theory that suggests that humans possess an innate tendency to seek connection with nature (Biophilia Hypothesis, Edward O. Wilson), combined with eco-psychology, the study in which exposure to nature impacts mental health and emotional well-being."

Therapists assess the suitability of their clients and explore medical fitness and any other condition before advising this therapy. They also outline the risks involved, such as limits to privacy and confidentiality in a public setting and any potential triggers for a client who has experienced trauma.

Rouah recommends the All Trails app to search for local trails based on their level of ease, route type, length, and elevation. Besides reviews, it has a list of accessible routes and wheelchair-friendly trails in Oakville.

In light of the risk, for example, of meeting wildlife on a walk in Oakville, which is known to have a high Coyote population, she added, "We are taught to carry a pack with us that includes a small first aid kit, whistle, water, bug repellent, small umbrella, fully charged phone to name a few.

In fact, for those impacted by seasonal depression, counsellors recommend Walk & Talk Therapy as a part of their all-year-round treatment plan, of course, with adequate precaution.

Brighter Path Counselling's Founder, Susan Ockrant-Johnston, has been offering this therapy for over a year. She pointed out that several of her clients don't mind if it's just sprinkling rain or a mild winter day with no ice.

"However, we always check in with each other the night before the walk about the weather. And if they don't want it outdoors, we switch to video session."

Confirming the rising popularity of Walk and Talk therapy, Ockrant-Johnston explained the connection between nature and spirituality.

"When outside, we can practice deep breathing and use our senses to smell the forest or watch the calm lake. I like to have a few moments with the client to just sit, appreciate, and be grateful for all of the nature around us."

She highlighted the boundaries in such sessions: "We ensure that the client realizes that we're not just going on a nice walk and it's actually a counselling session. We even discuss how we would handle it if the client bumped into a friend on a trail who says hello."

For the therapists planning to introduce this therapy, she recommends looking for trails with adequate parking and a washroom, or at least a coffee shop or community centre at the beginning of the route.