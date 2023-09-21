Your guide to walking meditation

UnSplash

Thich Nhat Hanh, the renowned Buddhist monk, peace activist, spiritual leader and poet who is known worldwide for his pioneering teachings on mindfulness, said about walking meditation:

The mind can go in a thousand directions.

But on this beautiful path, I walk in peace.

With each step, a gentle wind blows.

With each step, a flower blooms.

With its origin in Buddhism, walking meditation is a unique practice that blends the benefits of mindfulness and walking. It's not a casual stroll, a cardio walk, or even a sitting meditation.

In the simple words of monk Thich Nhat Hanh, "If we can transform our walking path into a field for meditation, our feet will take every step in full awareness, our breathing will be in harmony with our steps, and our mind will naturally be at ease."

Though the term was coined and brought to the West by the Buddhist monk, several other mindfulness experts promoted it later in North America. Stay with us if you wonder what it is and how it works!

Things to know about walking meditation

Location matters:

Find a distraction-free area. You can choose a neighbourhood park, a trail on Lakeshore Road, 16 mile-creek, Gairloch Gardens or simply your backyard where you can walk back and forth for at least 10-15 paces.

"When you practice this intentional form of walking, you need to have a focal point to follow with your open eyes. Choose your path of walk accordingly, even if it's your long hallway," Cheryl Lansiquot, a resident of Oakville and practitioner of the technique, said.

Breaks the monotony:

Many people believe it's hard to meditate with eyes closed and without movement. Walking meditation can help them engage in mindfulness in a fun way.

"So that's the whole intention behind the walking meditation is to be able to live in the spirit of your intention, and if you learn to walk with it, then you can be with it all day because you're able to generate that state of mind all of the time," Lansiquot pointed out.

Bumps for newbies:

A common experience for beginners is that it does not feel noticeable at the start of the practice. The mind might chatter and keep wandering off. However, like traditional meditation, walking meditation also needs consistency. Dedicate only 10 minutes of your day to start with. And, if you aren't sure, you can look to a guided meditation for precise directions.

According to Lansiquot, "While walking, you will notice that as a trance deepens, walking becomes more natural. It just gets easier."