War Amps 2022 key tag mailing being in Oakville

× Expand War Amps Sky Bjel at a War Amps CHAMP Seminar in 2008 (left) and today (right).

The War Amps begins its 2022 key tag mailing to Oakville residents this week with the theme “You Make Our Programs Possible.” Donations to the Key Tag Service provide vital support to amputees across the country, including Sky Bjel, 20, of Oakville.

Sky was born a left arm amputee and grew up with The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which provides financial assistance for artificial limbs and adaptive devices, as well as peer support.

“The War Amps has been an important part of my life,” says Sky. “I attended CHAMP seminars growing up where I met other kids who were just like me. I developed a positive approach towards my amputation and learned that it wasn’t a barrier to living a full and active life.”

The Key Tag Service was launched in 1946 so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association’s many programs, including CHAMP. The Key Tag Service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners.

Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants, and its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service.

For more information or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1 800 250-3030.