Watch out: West Nile Virus detected in Oakville

× Expand Eric Muhr on Unsplash

Six batches of mosquitoes trapped this week in Halton tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), five in Oakville and one in Burlington. These are the first batches of WNV-positive mosquitoes for Halton this year.

Urban areas are more likely to have mosquitoes that carry WNV. The types of mosquitoes that transmit WNV to humans most commonly breed in urban areas, such as bird baths, plant pots, old toys and tires that hold water. Even your dog's outside water bowl can be a breeding ground for mosquitos.

Most individuals infected with WNV do not develop symptoms, while some may develop fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Most individuals who contract the virus completely recover, but a few may develop severe illnesses affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord).

Individuals with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and individuals over 50 years of age are at higher risk for severe disease.

Residents can take the following steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes:

Cover up outside between dusk and dawn (when most mosquitoes feed) and at any time in shady, wooded areas. Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants with tightly-woven fabric.

Reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by removing all water-filled containers and objects. Change the water in bird baths weekly, and don't forget your pet's water bowl.

Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing. Look for repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus, as these are known to be effective against mosquitoes. Follow the instructions on the product label for application.

Ensure that your windows and doors have properly fitted screens without any holes or tears. This can help keep mosquitoes from entering your home or office.

Locations of standing water sites that have had larvicide applied this year are available on the West Nile Virus page on halton.ca.

For more information about West Nile virus or to report standing water at public facilities, please visit halton.ca or call 311.

We can’t keep Oakville News free for those who can’t afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation