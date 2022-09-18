West Nile virus found in Halton

× Expand Pexels Mosquito

A Burlington resident recently tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). It is the first case reported in Halton this year.

Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani urges residents to “protect themselves against mosquito bites and remove mosquito breeding sites.”

About 80 percent of those infected with WNV won’t have symptoms, but “others will have a fever, headache, muscle ache and a rash.”

Dr. Meghani reminds residents that the virus is similar to others, like COVID-19, so it’s “important for those who are concerned or experiencing symptoms, to seek medical assessment.”

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes:

Cover up when going outside between the hours of dusk and dawn (when most mosquitoes feed). Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants with tightly-woven fabric.

Reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by getting rid of all water-filled containers and objects, where possible. Change the water in bird baths at least once per week.

Use an approved insect repellent, such as one containing DEET or Icaridin.

Make sure your window and door screens are tight and without holes, cuts or other openings.

