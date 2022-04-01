What are Ontario's current COVID-19 isolation rules?

× Expand Unsplash

With all the fast changes surrounding public health guidance and COVID-19, one of the most common questions being asked is "Do I need to isolate?" - so Oakville News has created an easy-to-read guide to help you navigate the current rules.

Ontario no longer requires many precautions that have been common in the last two years: there is no more social distancing, vaccine mandates or even masking in most public settings. But self-isolating is still required in many circumstances.

The COVID-19 pandemic may be subsiding in Ontario, but there are still hundreds of new daily cases, and the disease is still both highly contagious and unpleasant - and for the unvaccinated, substantially more dangerous. That's why isolating is so important to keep everyone healthy and safe.

Below are two sections: first, there is guidance from Halton Regional Health. The second is a case-by-case breakdown on the law from according to the province of Ontario.

HALTON'S CURRENT RULES FOR ISOLATION

If you live with someone who has symptoms or has tested positive for COVID-19, there are some exceptions to isolation. You do not need to isolate if you:

have tested positive in the last 90 days and do not have symptoms;

are over 18 years of age and have received a COVID-19 booster dose; or

are under 18 years of age and are fully vaccinated.

Instead, for ten days after exposure:

Self-monitor for symptoms. If you develop symptoms, get tested if you are eligible and self-isolate immediately.

Wear a mask and avoid activities where mask removal would be necessary;

Do not visit anyone who is at higher risk of illness, such as seniors, or any highest risk settings.

If you do not meet any of the criteria above, you must isolate while the person with symptoms/positive test result isolates (or for ten days if you are immunocompromised.)

All further cases and questions are referred by Halton public health to the provincial rules below:

ONTARIO'S CURRENT RULES FOR ISOLATION

You MUST isolate if you:

You MAY need to isolate if you:

You do not need to isolate, but must still monitor for symptoms and take all necessary precautions:

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, assume that you may have the virus and may be contagious.

Symptoms include one of the following:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath

decreased or loss of taste or smell

You are also considered symptomatic if you have two or more of the following:

runny nose or nasal congestion

headache

extreme fatigue

sore throat

muscle aches or joint pain

gastrointestinal symptoms (such as vomiting or diarrhea)

If you have any these symptoms, you must isolate for at least five days if you are fully vaccinated or under 12 years of age. That time extends to at least ten days if you are any of the following:

over the age of 12 and not fully vaccinated

immunocompromised

live in a highest risk setting

According to the province of Ontario, your isolation period begins the day AFTER you noticed your symptoms or the day AFTER you took a test (if eligible) - whichever came first. The day you first noticed symptoms or took the test is considered day zero.

If you reach the end of your isolation period and have a fever or other symptoms, you must continue to isolate until your symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours (or 48 hours if the symptoms affect the digestive system) and you have no fever.

For five days (or 10 days if you are immunocompromised) after your isolation period ends, you must continue to wear a well-fitted mask in all public settings.

Finally, some rules change as of April 1, 2022: if you have arrived from international travel into Ontario, regardless of your vaccination status, you must wear a well-fitted mask in all public settings for ten days.

More information about the current isolation rules for COVID-19 is available online here.