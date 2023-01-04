When is medical care needed for your child's fever?

× Expand Photo: Ellis Don Hospitalization OTMH Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

Halton Healthcare (HH), managers of most hospitals in Halton including Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) have released new guidelines to the public for when children should seek specific medical attention based on fever.

HH has created a new flowchart for parents to use as a reference guide for when a child's fever reaches a severity level needing medical care. The initiative was partially created to help ease demand in Emergency Rooms, reserving care for children most in need.

"The staff in our Paediatric Unit at OTMH specialize in providing compassionate care to children, as young as 24 hours old up to 18 years of age, experiencing a wide range of disease and illness," says a Halton Healthcare representative.

The HH paediatric healthcare team includes:

Pediatricians

Nurses

Dietitians

Physiotherapists

Respiratory therapists

Pharmacists

Social workers

A child life specialist

And that's in addition to, "other team members depending on the needs of our patients." HH also says, "the team works in partnership with families to coordinate services and provide care."

To help guide parents, HH's flowchart is available below:

× Expand Halton Healthcare

For additional resources on caring for children, you can see the related downloads on HH's Paediatrics webpage.

Due to increased traffic in hospital emergency rooms, HH is openly sharing this public notice as an Emergency Department update:

"Patients coming to our Emergency Departments are prioritized based on their care needs when they arrive which means the sickest people will be seen first. People with less urgent conditions will wait longer.

Understanding other healthcare options available in your community may get you the care you need more quickly if your condition is not a medical emergency. You may also visit Health Connect Ontario or call 1-866-797-0000 for 24/7 access to a healthcare professional.

Everyone is working tirelessly to ensure patients receive the care they need. Please be kind."

HH reminds residents that "emergency care is available at all three hospitals located in Oakville, Milton and Georgetown, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

If you or a member of your family are experiencing a medical emergency, please visit your local emergency department or call 911 immediately.