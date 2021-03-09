Who's eligible for a vaccine in Phase Two?

× Expand Photo: Province of Ontario

Ontario's provincial government hopes to begin phase two of COVID-19 vaccinations next month, in April 2021. The province has now released a preliminary list of who will be eligible to receive a vaccine in phase two, scheduled to take place between April and July this year.

Phase Two of Ontario's vaccination distribution plan will focus on age and risk to prevent further death, hospitalization and transmission.

"Vaccine administration will focus on age as the most significant predictor of death or hospitalization from COVID-19 and on risk," says the province, "with some adjustments for COVID-19 hot spots, specific health conditions, congregate care settings, essential caregivers and workers who cannot work from home."

During Phase Two, the following groups will be eligible for vaccination:

Older adults, between 60-75-79 years of age;

Individuals with specific health conditions and some primary caregivers;

People who live and work in congregate settings and some primary caregivers;

People who live in hot spots with high rates of death, hospitalizations and transmission; and,

Certain workers who cannot work from home.

Ontario is expecting to vaccinate these groups from April to July 2021, depending on availability of vaccines from the federal government.

"The rollout plan was developed in partnership with the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force," says the province. The plan is also in alignment with the Ethical Framework for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution to ensure that vaccines are distributed fairly and consistently to each group.

In addition to the above list, more doses will be available for Halton Region as it one of the additional "hot spot" zones. This boost could be "up to 920,000" extra doses.

"Over 20 per cent of community-based deaths in Ontario have occurred in just 10% of areas referred to as hot spots, where COVID-19 rates are highest. To target historic and ongoing areas with high rates of death, hospitalization and transmission...public health units will receive additional doses."

Finally, workers who cannot work from home in the sectors listed below will be vaccinated in two groups. Within each group, all workers listed will be eligible for vaccination at the same time. The first group of 730,000 people across the province include:

Elementary / secondary school staff and bus drivers that transport students

Workers responding to critical events (e.g., police, fire, compliance, funeral, special constables)

Child care workers

Licensed foster care workers

Food manufacturing workers

Agriculture and farm workers

More information is available directly from the province of Ontario.