Why children may need physiotherapy

Why would a child need to go to physiotherapy? Well, for myself, the physiotherapist and clinic owner at Oakville Kids Physio, it started when I was living in Vancouver with my husband and two daughters. Our youngest daughter was two years old and sustained an elbow injury.

As a physiotherapist working in the community, it was around this time that I became aware of an excellent service available in the Vancouver area: Kids Physio Group. I wanted to ensure I was doing all the right things to rehabilitate my daughter's injury, which prompted me to book an appointment at the North Vancouver location.

I was grateful to have had the opportunity to take my daughter to a space that was designed just for kids and was given the tools and information needed to prevent further injury. Through this experience, I saw first-hand the impact that physiotherapy could have on children of all ages and abilities throughout their lives.

Now with several years under my belt and a Kids' Physio clinic of my own, it is not uncommon for someone to ask me, “For what reason would a child need physiotherapy?”.

Contrary to popular belief, the reasons can vary from:

● a baby’s preference to look in one direction,

● a toddler having difficulty navigating a playground,

● a child preparing for the new physical demands of kindergarten,

● a child with a physical and/or developmental disability like cerebral palsy,

● an athlete recovering from an injury, and so on.

Physical activity's role in our children cannot be emphasized enough. For instance, the ability to test their gross motor skills and explore their surroundings contributes heavily to their physical independence and overall development.

The environment in which a child pursues their physical goals is of utmost importance and can make a significant difference in compliance, motivation, and results!

Let’s also not forget that children are not simply mini-adults and require specialized treatment from

physiotherapists trained to treat their distinct needs. Engaging children in fun activities in a space specifically designed for them allows them to not only work hard towards their physical goals but have FUN along the way.

As a new pediatric physiotherapy clinic owner, I hope to one day have families talking about physical literacy and the importance of gross motor development in a similar way to how we discuss numeracy and literacy in the formative years.

I am beyond thrilled to be able to bring this service to the Oakville community and to support kids in achieving their individual goals while doing what Kids Physio Group does best: make physio fun!